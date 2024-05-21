Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five events, Grillo has an average finish of 61st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Grillo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-over.

Off the tee, Grillo has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -2.119 Strokes Gained: Putting.