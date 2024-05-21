Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Emiliano Grillo, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding 21-under on the par-70 course at Colonial Country Club in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Grillo has played the Charles Schwab Challenge seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Grillo won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, with a score of 21-under.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Grillo's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|5/26/2022
|63
|69-68-71-78
|+6
|5/27/2021
|8
|70-68-68-68
|-6
|6/11/2020
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|5/23/2019
|19
|69-70-68-71
|-2
|5/24/2018
|3
|64-67-69-64
|-16
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five events, Grillo has an average finish of 61st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Grillo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-over.
- Off the tee, Grillo has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -2.119 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -4.804 Strokes Gained: Total.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.080 (84th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.8 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 77th on TOUR with a mark of 0.114.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|288.8
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|65.37%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.68
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|155
|22.10%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.18%
|19.44%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- As of now, Grillo has compiled 550 points, which ranks him 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 36th in the field at 0.683. In that event, he finished 54th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.869, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
- Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.080
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.114
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.493
|-1.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.245
|-2.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.053
|-4.804
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.