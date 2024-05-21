PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Emiliano Grillo, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding 21-under on the par-70 course at Colonial Country Club in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Grillo has played the Charles Schwab Challenge seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Grillo won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, with a score of 21-under.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Grillo's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023167-65-72-68-21
    5/26/20226369-68-71-78+6
    5/27/2021870-68-68-68-6
    6/11/2020MC73-70+3
    5/23/20191969-70-68-71-2
    5/24/2018364-67-69-64-16

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Grillo has an average finish of 61st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Grillo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-over.
    • Off the tee, Grillo has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -2.119 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -4.804 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.080 (84th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.8 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 77th on TOUR with a mark of 0.114.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160288.8288.8
    Greens in Regulation %10565.37%58.33%
    Putts Per Round8528.6829.0
    Par Breakers15522.10%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance7114.18%19.44%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • As of now, Grillo has compiled 550 points, which ranks him 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 36th in the field at 0.683. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.869, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
    • Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.080-0.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.114-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.493-1.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.245-2.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.053-4.804

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

