Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place Sunday from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The longest-running host venue among non-majors on the PGA TOUR schedule will have a new look this year after an impressive renovation project.
Davis Riley, who won his maiden TOUR win at the 2023 Zurich Classic, extended his lead from two to four strokes after a 4-under 66 on Saturday. He sits at 14-under, four ahead of reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who jumped from 15th place to solo second with a 7-under 63. Another Texan and TOUR rookie Pierceson Coody sits in third at 8-under with Hayden Buckley.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming alert: "One Shot Away," Episode 2 on CBS | Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- "One Shot Away" is a six-episode docuseries chronicling the ups and downs on the PGA TOUR’s premier pathway circuit, through the lens of Korn Ferry Tour players. Featuring access in and outside the ropes, Episode 2 focuses on Pepperdine alum Sam Choi battling for status while Sweden's Tim Widing continues to climb the points list and inch closer to obtaining his PGA TOUR card.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee group
- 10:40 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Matt NeSmith
Featured groups
- 8:55 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Troy Merritt
- 9:15 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Thomas Detry
Featured holes:
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)