Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Davis Riley, who won his maiden TOUR win at the 2023 Zurich Classic, extended his lead from two to four strokes after a 4-under 66 on Saturday. He sits at 14-under, four ahead of reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who jumped from 15th place to solo second with a 7-under 63. Another Texan and TOUR rookie Pierceson Coody sits in third at 8-under with Hayden Buckley.