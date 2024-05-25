PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place Sunday from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The longest-running host venue among non-majors on the PGA TOUR schedule will have a new look this year after an impressive renovation project.

    Davis Riley, who won his maiden TOUR win at the 2023 Zurich Classic, extended his lead from two to four strokes after a 4-under 66 on Saturday. He sits at 14-under, four ahead of reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who jumped from 15th place to solo second with a 7-under 63. Another Texan and TOUR rookie Pierceson Coody sits in third at 8-under with Hayden Buckley.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
    • Special programming alert: "One Shot Away," Episode 2 on CBS | Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET
      • "One Shot Away" is a six-episode docuseries chronicling the ups and downs on the PGA TOUR’s premier pathway circuit, through the lens of Korn Ferry Tour players. Featuring access in and outside the ropes, Episode 2 focuses on Pepperdine alum Sam Choi battling for status while Sweden's Tim Widing continues to climb the points list and inch closer to obtaining his PGA TOUR card.

    Watch One Shot Away Ep. 2 on CBS | Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET


    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Marquee group

    • 10:40 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Matt NeSmith

    Featured groups

    • 8:55 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Troy Merritt
    • 9:15 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Thomas Detry

    Featured holes:

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    Read more

    PGA TOUR winner Grayson Murray passes away at 30

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.