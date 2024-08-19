Ludvig Åberg betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 16: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 16, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Ludvig Åberg concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for a 40th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 trying for a higher finish.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Åberg is playing at the BMW Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging -1.171 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 3.042 Strokes Gained: Total.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.533 this season (12th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranks 23rd, while his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 10th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.558, while he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.17%.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 65th on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd. He has broken par 25.31% of the time (47th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|308.8
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|68.17%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.70
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.31%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.52%
|12.35%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 88.9%.
- Currently, Åberg ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings with 2092 points.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759 (he finished eighth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.524 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.867). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.533
|1.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.558
|2.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.045
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.148
|-1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.194
|3.042
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|60-72-60
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.