Ludvig Åberg betting profile: BMW Championship

Åberg has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging -1.171 Strokes Gained: Putting.