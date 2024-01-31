Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking third in the field at 5.273.

Clark put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.202.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark produced his best mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.045. In that event, he finished 10th.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745). That ranked second in the field.