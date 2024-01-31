PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Wyndham Clark will play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. In his last tournament he took 39th in The American Express, shooting -17 at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Clark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Clark has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -5.
    • Clark finished 65th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2022).
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Clark's Recent Performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Clark has an average of 0.870 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 3.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Clark .

    Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Clark had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.139 last season, which ranked 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.5 yards) ranked 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark had a 0.436 mark (29th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 33rd on TOUR, while he ranked 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.40. He broke par 24.35% of the time (28th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance15313.5308.9
    Greens in Regulation %8067.76%45.56%
    Putts Per Round2828.4029.0
    Par Breakers2824.35%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%11.11%

    Clark's Best Finishes

    • Clark played 28 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 25 times, a success rate of 89.3%.
    • Last season Clark had two wins, with one of them coming at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he shot -19.
    • Clark's 1944 points last season placed him fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking third in the field at 5.273.
    • Clark put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.202.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark produced his best mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.045. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745). That ranked second in the field.
    • Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1390.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4360.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2551.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3700.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.2013.649

    Clark's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1068-67-70-69-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3371-72-68-70-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3470-72-76-70E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-73-69-72-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship572-66-70-70-6110
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship669-65-69-70-1560
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2967-73-66-70-829
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2473-67-69-65-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship167-67-63-68-19500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-71+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-71-70-76-164
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

