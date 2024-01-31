Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark will play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. In his last tournament he took 39th in The American Express, shooting -17 at La Quinta Country Club.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Clark has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -5.
- Clark finished 65th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2022).
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Clark's Recent Performances
- Clark has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Clark has an average of 0.870 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 3.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Clark had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.139 last season, which ranked 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.5 yards) ranked 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark had a 0.436 mark (29th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 33rd on TOUR, while he ranked 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.40. He broke par 24.35% of the time (28th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|313.5
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.76%
|45.56%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|28
|24.35%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|11.11%
Clark's Best Finishes
- Clark played 28 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 25 times, a success rate of 89.3%.
- Last season Clark had two wins, with one of them coming at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he shot -19.
- Clark's 1944 points last season placed him fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking third in the field at 5.273.
- Clark put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.202.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark produced his best mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.045. In that event, he finished 10th.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745). That ranked second in the field.
- Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.139
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.436
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.255
|1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.370
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.201
|3.649
Clark's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|70-72-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|69-73-69-72
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-66-70-70
|-6
|110
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|60
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|29
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|73-67-69-65
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-67-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.