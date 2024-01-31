Webb Simpson Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.954 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he delivered a 6.626 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.620 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Simpson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.047, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.