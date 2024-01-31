Webb Simpson Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
In his competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Webb Simpson posted a 66th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am aiming for better results.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over Simpson's last two trips to the the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Simpson missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023.
- Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).
Simpson's Recent Performances
- Simpson has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Simpson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
- Webb Simpson has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson is averaging -0.063 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of 1.190 in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Simpson had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.221 last season, which ranked 151st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranked 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Simpson ranked 97th on TOUR with an average of 0.051 per round. Additionally, he ranked 180th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.45%.
- On the greens, Simpson's -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 105th last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 71st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.6
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|63.45%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|159
|20.27%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|15.11%
|13.19%
Simpson's Best Finishes
- Simpson played 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times (47.4%).
- Last season Simpson's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot -13 and finished fifth.
- Simpson's 252 points last season ranked him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Simpson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.954 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he delivered a 6.626 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.620 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Simpson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.047, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Simpson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Simpson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.221
|1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.051
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.095
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.036
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.301
|1.190
Simpson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-73-76
|+5
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|70-72-68-74
|E
|5
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|74
|71-70-66-77
|+4
|2
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-72-76-66
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|71-68-68-73
|-4
|85
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|71-67-77-72
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|70-66-69-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|105
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
