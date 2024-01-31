Tom Kim Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
In his last competition, Tom Kim missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California. He'll be after a better outcome February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Kim is competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Kim has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 1.846 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.797 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season, which ranked 75th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranked 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 10th on TOUR with a mark of 0.655.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 73rd last season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranked 59th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.6
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|62.28%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|28.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.72%
|11.11%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season, one of Kim's two wins came when he shot -20 at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Kim accumulated 1422 points last season, which ranked him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.258 (he finished 51st in that tournament).
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 7.457. In that tournament, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.052). That ranked third in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.986) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.128
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.655
|1.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.115
|1.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.949
|2.797
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|71-66-73-73
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|45
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-70-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|74-72-71-69
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-72-74-70
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.