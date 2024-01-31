Tom Kim Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.258 (he finished 51st in that tournament).

Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 7.457. In that tournament, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.052). That ranked third in the field.