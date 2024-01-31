PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tom Kim Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    In his last competition, Tom Kim missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California. He'll be after a better outcome February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.

    Latest odds for Kim at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Kim is competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
    • Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Kim has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of 1.846 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 2.797 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season, which ranked 75th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranked 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 10th on TOUR with a mark of 0.655.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 73rd last season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranked 59th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance121297.6296.3
    Greens in Regulation %2969.51%62.28%
    Putts Per Round5928.7029.1
    Par Breakers1924.81%28.95%
    Bogey Avoidance3112.72%11.11%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season, one of Kim's two wins came when he shot -20 at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Kim accumulated 1422 points last season, which ranked him 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.258 (he finished 51st in that tournament).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 7.457. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.052). That ranked third in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.986) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.128-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6551.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0500.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1151.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9492.797

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5071-66-73-73-17
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4571-70-71-71-111
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3472-70-76-70E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5174-72-71-69-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1670-72-74-70-253
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3471-66-69-65-1318
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.