Thomas Detry Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.763.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished 42nd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry put up his best mark last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.880.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Detry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.848, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.