PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Thomas Detry Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Thomas Detry hits the links in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 coming off a 20th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Detry at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Detry finished 37th (with a score of -5) in his only appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2023).
    • Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Detry's Recent Performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Detry has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
    • Thomas Detry has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has an average of 1.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 2.971 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Detry delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.029 last season, which ranked 93rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.7 yards) ranked 43rd, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranked 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 118th on TOUR with an average of -0.056 per round. Additionally, he ranked 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.21%.
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 50th last season, while he averaged 28.33 putts per round (23rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance43307.7303.7
    Greens in Regulation %15065.21%64.05%
    Putts Per Round2328.3329.4
    Par Breakers6622.73%30.07%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.02%11.44%

    Detry's Best Finishes

    • Detry participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
    • Last season Detry's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -13 and finished eighth in that event.
    • Detry's 851 points last season ranked him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.763.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry put up his best mark last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.880.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Detry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.848, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0290.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0561.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.095-0.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2591.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.3282.971

    Detry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3771-69-73-69-518
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3371-67-73-70-323
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC76+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2469-72-73-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship870-68-65-72-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6471-67-83-73+64
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-68E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4074-71-73-68+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-71-70-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4873-72-77-71+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.