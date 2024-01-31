Thomas Detry Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Thomas Detry hits the links in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 coming off a 20th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Detry finished 37th (with a score of -5) in his only appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2023).
- Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Detry's Recent Performances
- Detry has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Detry has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
- Thomas Detry has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has an average of 1.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 2.971 Strokes Gained: Total.
Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Detry delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.029 last season, which ranked 93rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.7 yards) ranked 43rd, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranked 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry ranked 118th on TOUR with an average of -0.056 per round. Additionally, he ranked 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.21%.
- On the greens, Detry's 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 50th last season, while he averaged 28.33 putts per round (23rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|307.7
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|65.21%
|64.05%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|66
|22.73%
|30.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.02%
|11.44%
Detry's Best Finishes
- Detry participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 78.6%.
- Last season Detry's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -13 and finished eighth in that event.
- Detry's 851 points last season ranked him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.763.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.358 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry put up his best mark last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.880.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Detry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.848, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.029
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.056
|1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.095
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.259
|1.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.328
|2.971
Detry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|71-69-73-69
|-5
|18
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-67-73-70
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|69-72-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|70-68-65-72
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-67-83-73
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.