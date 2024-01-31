PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Taylor Moore Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Taylor Moore Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    When he takes the course February 1-4, Taylor Moore will aim to build upon his last performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2023, he shot -9 and finished 15th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Moore at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Moore's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of -9.
    • Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 39th.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -2.205 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -7.921 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 (114th) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore ranked 112th on TOUR with an average of -0.039 per round. Additionally, he ranked 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.14%.
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 25th on TOUR last season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranked 62nd. He broke par 20.85% of the time (141st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance46307.1310.9
    Greens in Regulation %16964.14%65.83%
    Putts Per Round6228.7130.0
    Par Breakers14120.85%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance11114.19%17.78%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore took part in 30 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Last season Moore's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -10.
    • Moore placed 25th in the FedExCup standings with 1193 points last season.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.791 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.129. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.992.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.946, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.041-2.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.039-3.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1100.015-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.414-2.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.349-7.921

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1571-71-68-68-951
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1469-70-67-70-852
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3973-72-70-74+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3570-75-65-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship171-67-69-67-10500
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3973-72-70-78+518
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-67-67-70-1263
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2766-71-71-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7274-69-78-74+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

