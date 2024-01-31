Taylor Moore Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
When he takes the course February 1-4, Taylor Moore will aim to build upon his last performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2023, he shot -9 and finished 15th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Moore's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of -9.
- Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).
Moore's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 39th.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -2.205 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -7.921 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 (114th) last season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore ranked 112th on TOUR with an average of -0.039 per round. Additionally, he ranked 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.14%.
- On the greens, Moore's 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 25th on TOUR last season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranked 62nd. He broke par 20.85% of the time (141st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|307.1
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|64.14%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.71
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|141
|20.85%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|14.19%
|17.78%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore took part in 30 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -10.
- Moore placed 25th in the FedExCup standings with 1193 points last season.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.791 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.129. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.992.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.946, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.041
|-2.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.039
|-3.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|0.015
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.414
|-2.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.349
|-7.921
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|71-71-68-68
|-9
|51
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|69-70-67-70
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|73-72-70-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-75-65-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|1
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|73-72-70-78
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-67-67-70
|-12
|63
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.