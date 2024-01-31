Taylor Moore Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.791 mark ranked 11th in the field.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.129. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.992.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.946, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.