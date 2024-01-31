Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Taylor Montgomery (R) of the United States smiles as he walks to the 17th tee with Adam Long (L) during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
In his tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Taylor Montgomery carded a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am looking for a better finish.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Montgomery's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Montgomery's Recent Performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Montgomery has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 4.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Montgomery has an average of 6.231 in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.206 (148th) last season, while his average driving distance of 303.8 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery ranked 181st on TOUR with a mark of -0.515.
- On the greens, Montgomery's 0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him second on TOUR last season, and his 27.38 putts-per-round average ranked first. He broke par 25.33% of the time (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.8
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|185
|62.96%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.38
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|13
|25.33%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|13.89%
|8.33%
Montgomery's Best Finishes
- Montgomery teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 70%.
- Last season Montgomery's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -18 and finished eighth.
- With 823 points last season, Montgomery finished 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 3.712 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.387 (he finished eighth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.833. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished third.
- Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.806) in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.206
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.515
|2.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.278
|-0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.919
|4.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.477
|6.231
Montgomery's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-67-73-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-66-76
|-3
|11
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|68-74-69-71
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|75-70-76-71
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|71-73-76-72
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.