Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where his 3.712 mark ranked 13th in the field.

Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.387 (he finished eighth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best effort last season was in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.833. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.175, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished third.