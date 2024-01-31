Sepp Straka Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament, Sepp Straka missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He'll be after better results February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In the past five years, this is Straka's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Straka's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Straka has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Straka has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 1.674 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Straka is averaging 0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Straka's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 last season ranked 101st on TOUR, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranked 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka ranked 23rd on TOUR with an average of 0.509 per round. Additionally, he ranked 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.24%.
- On the greens, Straka's 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 60th last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|68.24%
|57.10%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|25
|24.40%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|11.73%
Straka's Best Finishes
- Straka last season played 30 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Straka's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -21 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Straka's 1413 points last season ranked him 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.765 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Straka put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.567.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.276. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.771, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.166) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.010
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.509
|1.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.242
|-2.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.216
|1.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.474
|0.296
Straka's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|45
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|11
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-70-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|70-73-74-78
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|97
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.