Sepp Straka Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.765 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Straka put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.567.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.276. He finished 29th in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.771, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished first.