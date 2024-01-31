Sam Ryder Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Sam Ryder looks to perform better in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Ryder missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his lone recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2021.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).
Ryder's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Ryder has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
- Sam Ryder has averaged 288.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 1.399 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.385 last season, which ranked 172nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranked 148th, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranked 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder ranked 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.484.
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 14th on TOUR last season, and his 28.30 putts-per-round average ranked 19th. He broke par 23.87% of the time (34th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.3
|288.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.77%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.30
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|34
|23.87%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|12.91%
|11.42%
Ryder's Best Finishes
- Ryder teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 61.8%.
- Last season Ryder had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot -13 and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
- Ryder compiled 675 points last season, which placed him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.230. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.441 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.436 (he finished 51st in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.144, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 19th.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.385
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.484
|1.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.036
|-0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.556
|1.399
Ryder's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|71-70-70-68
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-72-69-71
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-71-69-71
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|71-70-68-66
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.