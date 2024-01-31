Sam Ryder Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.230. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.441 mark ranked fourth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.436 (he finished 51st in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.144, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 19th.