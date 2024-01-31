S.H. Kim Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
S.H. Kim placed 41st in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, shooting a -4 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher February 1-4 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Kim has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2023. He finished 41st, posting a score of -4.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 44th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -2.
- S.H. Kim has averaged 312.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 last season, which ranked 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranked 36th, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 174th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.435, while he ranked 182nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.36%.
- On the greens, Kim registered a 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 49th on TOUR, while he ranked ninth with a putts-per-round average of 28.14. He broke par 21.82% of the time (98th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|308.7
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|63.36%
|51.63%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.14
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|98
|21.82%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|13.66%
|16.01%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Last season Kim participated in 34 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -19 and finished second.
- With 546 points last season, Kim ranked 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking second in the field at 4.417. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 6.049 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.676 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.568, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.226) at the Fortinet Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.412
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.435
|-2.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.210
|1.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.278
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.466
|-0.097
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|41
|73-70-70-70
|-4
|12
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-73-71-68
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|68-73-70-71
|+2
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|72-74-73-70
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
