S.H. Kim Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking second in the field at 4.417. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 6.049 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.676 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.568, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 36th in that event.