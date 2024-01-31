PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    S.H. Kim placed 41st in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, shooting a -4 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher February 1-4 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

    Latest odds for Kim at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Kim has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2023. He finished 41st, posting a score of -4.
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 44th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -2.
    • S.H. Kim has averaged 312.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.097 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 last season, which ranked 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranked 36th, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 174th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.435, while he ranked 182nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.36%.
    • On the greens, Kim registered a 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 49th on TOUR, while he ranked ninth with a putts-per-round average of 28.14. He broke par 21.82% of the time (98th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance36308.7312.7
    Greens in Regulation %18263.36%51.63%
    Putts Per Round928.1428.7
    Par Breakers9821.82%24.18%
    Bogey Avoidance7513.66%16.01%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Last season Kim participated in 34 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -19 and finished second.
    • With 546 points last season, Kim ranked 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking second in the field at 4.417. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 6.049 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.676 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.568, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.226) at the Fortinet Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.4120.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.435-2.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2101.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2780.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.466-0.097

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4173-70-70-70-412
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-73-71-68-323
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6368-73-70-71+24
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3972-74-73-70+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-70-73-72+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1572-68-70-71-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

