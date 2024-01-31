Peter Malnati Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
When he takes the course February 1-4, Peter Malnati will aim to build upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2023, he shot -14 and placed fourth at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last five trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Malnati has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 19th.
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished fourth after posting a score of -14.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Malnati's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Malnati has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Malnati has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -12 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging 0.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging -1.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Malnati put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 last season, which ranked 186th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 144th, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranked 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati sported a -0.312 mark that ranked 165th on TOUR. He ranked 186th with a 62.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati registered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR, while he ranked 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.16. He broke par 21.40% of the time (125th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|286.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|186
|62.81%
|51.28%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.16
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|25.64%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|15.20%
|14.96%
Malnati's Best Finishes
- Malnati teed off in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 42.4%.
- Last season Malnati put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -14 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
- With 354 points last season, Malnati ranked 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.829. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.117. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he produced a 6.074 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.161, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|186
|-0.571
|-1.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.312
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.265
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.436
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.182
|-1.225
Malnati's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|71-66-67-69
|-14
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-71-70-70
|-5
|43
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|67-72-78-65
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
