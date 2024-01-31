Peter Malnati Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.829. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.117. He finished 29th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he produced a 6.074 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.161, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.