Peter Malnati Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    When he takes the course February 1-4, Peter Malnati will aim to build upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2023, he shot -14 and placed fourth at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last five trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Malnati has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished fourth after posting a score of -14.
    • Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Malnati's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Malnati has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Malnati has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -12 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati is averaging 0.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati is averaging -1.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Malnati put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 last season, which ranked 186th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 144th, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranked 181st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati sported a -0.312 mark that ranked 165th on TOUR. He ranked 186th with a 62.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati registered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR, while he ranked 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.16. He broke par 21.40% of the time (125th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance144295.2286.8
    Greens in Regulation %18662.81%51.28%
    Putts Per Round1228.1628.5
    Par Breakers12521.40%25.64%
    Bogey Avoidance15615.20%14.96%

    Malnati's Best Finishes

    • Malnati teed off in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 42.4%.
    • Last season Malnati put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -14 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 354 points last season, Malnati ranked 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.829. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.117. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he produced a 6.074 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.161, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee186-0.571-1.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.312-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2650.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4360.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.182-1.225

    Malnati's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am471-66-67-69-14115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-71-70-70-543
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC70-72+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2267-72-78-65-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

