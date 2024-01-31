Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
In his most recent tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Patrick Rodgers ended the weekend at -9, good for a ninth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 seeking better results.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over Rodgers' last three visits to the the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Rodgers last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2022, missing the cut with a score of E.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Rodgers' Recent Performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.773 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 (61st) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.8 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 120th on TOUR with a mark of -0.059.
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 67th last season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranked 56th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.8
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|65.63%
|74.51%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.66
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|137
|21.02%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|9.15%
Rodgers' Best Finishes
- Rodgers took part in 32 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Rodgers put up his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot -11 and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
- Rodgers compiled 914 points last season, which ranked him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.212 (he finished fifth in that event).
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.620.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.612. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.654), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.199
|0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.059
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.190
|0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.161
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.493
|0.773
Rodgers' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|70-73-73-69
|+1
|16
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|110
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.