Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been -10.

Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting.