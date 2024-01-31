PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    In his most recent tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Patrick Rodgers ended the weekend at -9, good for a ninth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over Rodgers' last three visits to the the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Rodgers last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2022, missing the cut with a score of E.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Rodgers' Recent Performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.773 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 (61st) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.8 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 120th on TOUR with a mark of -0.059.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 67th last season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranked 56th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance35308.8312.0
    Greens in Regulation %14265.63%74.51%
    Putts Per Round5628.6629.9
    Par Breakers13721.02%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.67%9.15%

    Rodgers' Best Finishes

    • Rodgers took part in 32 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Rodgers put up his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot -11 and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Rodgers compiled 914 points last season, which ranked him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.212 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.620.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.612. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.654), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1990.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.059-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1900.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.161-0.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4930.773

    Rodgers' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1473-68-70-65-852
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-70+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3670-73-73-69+116
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open566-67-71-73-11110
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-71-66-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1070-69-68-64-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.