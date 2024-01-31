Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished first once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He finished with a score of -29 in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap is averaging 2.655 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.