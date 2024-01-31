Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Nick Dunlap heads into the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after shooting -29 to win The American Express in La Quinta, California in his last tournament.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Dunlap is competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).
Dunlap's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He finished with a score of -29 in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging 2.655 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging -5.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.1
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|35.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dunlap's Best Finishes
- Dunlap took part in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-5.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.821
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dunlap's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
