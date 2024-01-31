Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy hits the links February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links after a 37th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his most recent competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last four trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McNealy has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 13th.
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of -1.
- Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).
McNealy's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, McNealy has an average finish of 51st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- McNealy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has an average of 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging -0.682 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.601 last season (188th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranked 99th, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranked 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy had a -0.269 mark (159th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McNealy registered a 0.956 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a putts-per-round average of 27.97, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.55% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.9
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|184
|63.14%
|59.48%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.97
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|150
|20.55%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.14%
|14.05%
McNealy's Best Finishes
- McNealy took part in 21 tournaments last season, collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times (61.9%).
- Last season McNealy's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot +1 and finished 36th in that event.
- McNealy collected 414 points last season, placing 109th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 36th in that event).
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he posted a 3.480 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he produced a 2.623 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.547, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.986) in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|188
|-0.601
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.269
|-0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.141
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.956
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.227
|-0.682
McNealy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-71
|-1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|74-71-70-73
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-74-74-70
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|68-72-74-67
|-3
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.