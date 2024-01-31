Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 36th in that event).

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he posted a 3.480 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he produced a 2.623 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.547, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.