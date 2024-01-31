Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Matthieu Pavon looks to repeat his winning performance from the Farmers Insurance Open in his last competition when he competes at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In the past five years, this is Pavon's first time competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Pavon's Recent Performances
- Pavon has claimed victory once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
- Matthieu Pavon has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 2.361 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pavon is averaging 3.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.17%
|50.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.00%
|12.50%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pavon's Best Finishes
- Pavon did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played two tournaments).
- In those two events, he did not make the cut once.
Pavon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he put up a 0.641 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -4.553 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.053.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.321, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-2.120) at the Genesis Scottish Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Pavon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.217
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pavon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
