5H AGO

Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read



HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard enters play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 20th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last five trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hubbard has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of -8.
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Hubbard's Recent Performances

    • Hubbard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 288.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging 0.189 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of 1.389 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 (141st) last season, while his average driving distance of 292.6 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.572.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 93rd last season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranked 75th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance163292.6288.4
    Greens in Regulation %6768.20%57.72%
    Putts Per Round7528.8529.9
    Par Breakers9921.79%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.36%9.26%

    Hubbard's Best Finishes

    • Hubbard took part in 37 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 37 events, he made the cut 21 times (56.8%).
    • Last season Hubbard's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished sixth at the John Deere Classic.
    • Hubbard's 697 points last season placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he produced a 3.375 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Hubbard produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 8.490. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard posted his best effort last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking seventh in the field at 4.466. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.437, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-0.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5722.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.203-0.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0200.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.6141.389

    Hubbard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2073-69-69-68-838
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-75+7--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-75+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4269-71-70-68-211
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-70-71-419
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-78+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2971-70-71-69-716
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-66-68-70-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1868-70-69-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2772-69-67-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7571-74-79-74+183
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

