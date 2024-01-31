Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard enters play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 20th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last five trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hubbard has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 43rd.
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of -8.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).
Hubbard's Recent Performances
- Hubbard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 288.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging 0.189 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hubbard has an average of 1.389 in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 (141st) last season, while his average driving distance of 292.6 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.572.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 93rd last season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranked 75th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|292.6
|288.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|68.20%
|57.72%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.36%
|9.26%
Hubbard's Best Finishes
- Hubbard took part in 37 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 37 events, he made the cut 21 times (56.8%).
- Last season Hubbard's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished sixth at the John Deere Classic.
- Hubbard's 697 points last season placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he produced a 3.375 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Hubbard produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 8.490. In that event, he finished 18th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard posted his best effort last season at the RBC Heritage, ranking seventh in the field at 4.466. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.437, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023. That ranked sixth in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.572
|2.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.203
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.020
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.614
|1.389
Hubbard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|73-69-69-68
|-8
|38
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|69-71-70-68
|-2
|11
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-70-71
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|72-69-67-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.