Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hubbard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.

Mark Hubbard has averaged 288.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard is averaging 0.189 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.