Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Ludvig Åberg will appear February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. In his most recent tournament he finished ninth in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting -9 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Åberg is playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).
Åberg's Recent Performances
- Åberg has claimed victory once while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -16.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 1.576 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Åberg is averaging 5.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.982 (second) last season, while his average driving distance of 317.1 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg ranked 107th on TOUR with a mark of -0.006.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 42nd last season, while he averaged 28.70 putts per round (59th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|317.1
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.33%
|78.06%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|3
|27.78%
|31.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.33%
|8.61%
Åberg's Best Finishes
- Åberg, who participated in 14 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Åberg's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he took home the title with a score of -29.
- With 254 points last season, Åberg finished 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.224. He finished 14th in that event.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.373 (he finished second in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg put up his best mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.606.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.407, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.302) at The RSM Classic in November 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.982
|1.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.006
|2.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.322
|1.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.507
|5.038
Åberg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-70-73-73
|-2
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-71-73-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.