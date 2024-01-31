Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.224. He finished 14th in that event.

Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.373 (he finished second in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg put up his best mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.606.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.407, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.