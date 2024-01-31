PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lee Hodges Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Lee Hodges looks to fair better in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Hodges has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of -1.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 40th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Lee Hodges has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging -0.950 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -3.192 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 last season (51st on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranked 95th, while his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 68th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.180, while he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.52%.
    • On the greens, Hodges' 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 64th on TOUR last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th. He broke par 19.63% of the time (177th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance95300.3298.7
    Greens in Regulation %14665.52%59.15%
    Putts Per Round8628.9429.7
    Par Breakers17719.63%22.88%
    Bogey Avoidance12014.38%11.76%

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges last season participated in 33 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he won the title with a score of -24.
    • With 1052 points last season, Hodges finished 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.779. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the 3M Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.529. In that event, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.656 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.196, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.245-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.180-0.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.160-1.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.165-0.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.431-3.192

    Hodges' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1867-66-74-71-653
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-69-67-67-651
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-77+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6374-68-72-76+64
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open674-66-69-69-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-67-68-73-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

