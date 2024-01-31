Lee Hodges Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges looks to fair better in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he failed to make the cut.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Hodges has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of -1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Hodges' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging -0.950 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -3.192 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 last season (51st on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranked 95th, while his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 68th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.180, while he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.52%.
- On the greens, Hodges' 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 64th on TOUR last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th. He broke par 19.63% of the time (177th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|300.3
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.52%
|59.15%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|177
|19.63%
|22.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.38%
|11.76%
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges last season participated in 33 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he won the title with a score of -24.
- With 1052 points last season, Hodges finished 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.779. He finished 41st in that event.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the 3M Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.529. In that event, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.656 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.196, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.245
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.180
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.160
|-1.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.165
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.431
|-3.192
Hodges' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|18
|67-66-74-71
|-6
|53
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|51
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|74-68-72-76
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.