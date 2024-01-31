Lee Hodges Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.779. He finished 41st in that event.

Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the 3M Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.529. In that event, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.656 mark ranked 12th in the field.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.196, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.