Justin Rose Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Rose put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished sixth.

Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.619.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose delivered his best effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.354. In that event, he finished eighth.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rose recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.035 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished ninth in that event.