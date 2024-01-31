Justin Rose Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Justin Rose enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2023, shooting a -18 on the par-72 course at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Rose has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am three times of late, with one win. His average score has been -8, and his average finish has been 34th.
- Rose won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, with a score of -18.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Rose's Recent Performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Rose has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Rose has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Rose is averaging 2.416 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging -0.174 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rose had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 last season, which ranked 115th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rose had a 0.560 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 26th on TOUR, while he ranked 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22. He broke par 25.25% of the time (14th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.85%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|14
|25.25%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|14.30%
|11.67%
Rose's Best Finishes
- Rose last season took part in 22 tournaments, picking up one win and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times (72.7%).
- Last season Rose's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he won the title with a score of -18.
- With 1088 points last season, Rose finished 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rose put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished sixth.
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.619.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose delivered his best effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.354. In that event, he finished eighth.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rose recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.035 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Rose delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023. That ranked eighth in the field.
Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.044
|-0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.560
|-1.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.272
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.404
|2.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.193
|-0.174
Rose's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-69-65-66
|-18
|500
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-71-72-71
|+1
|16
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|69-71-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|82
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|59
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
