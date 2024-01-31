J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, ranking fifth in the field at 3.128. In that event, he finished fifth.

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.805 mark ranked 10th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun produced his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.439. In that tournament, he finished 46th.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Spaun recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.416 (his best mark last season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.