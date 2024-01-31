J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
J.J. Spaun looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Spaun's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -10, over his last four appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2022, he finished 16th after posting a score of -10.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).
Spaun's Recent Performances
- Spaun has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Spaun has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 0.041 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.293 last season, which ranked 43rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 115th, and his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranked 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun had a 0.268 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 149th last season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranked 137th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.8
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.53%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.24
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|104
|21.73%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.49%
|9.38%
Spaun's Best Finishes
- Spaun teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season Spaun's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -6 and finished sixth in that event.
- With 634 points last season, Spaun finished 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, ranking fifth in the field at 3.128. In that event, he finished fifth.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.805 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun produced his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.439. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Spaun recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.416 (his best mark last season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.226) in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.
Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.293
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.268
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.237
|1.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.212
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.587
|0.041
Spaun's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|68-72-67-74
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-72-73
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.