J.J. Spaun Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Betting Profile

    J.J. Spaun looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Spaun's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -10, over his last four appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2022, he finished 16th after posting a score of -10.
    • Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Spaun's Recent Performances

    • Spaun has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Spaun has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 0.041 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Spaun's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.293 last season, which ranked 43rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 115th, and his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranked 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun had a 0.268 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 149th last season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranked 137th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115298.8292.7
    Greens in Regulation %1270.53%76.39%
    Putts Per Round13729.2430.1
    Par Breakers10421.73%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance511.49%9.38%

    Spaun's Best Finishes

    • Spaun teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times.
    • Last season Spaun's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -6 and finished sixth in that event.
    • With 634 points last season, Spaun finished 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, ranking fifth in the field at 3.128. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.805 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun produced his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.439. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Spaun recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.416 (his best mark last season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.226) in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.293-0.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2680.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2371.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.212-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.5870.041

    Spaun's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-69+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3368-72-67-74-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2270-73-70-69-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-72-73-427
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-70-77+64
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3072-71-70-77+226
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

