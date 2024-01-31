PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley shot -5 and finished 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Buckley has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -5 and finishing 49th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Buckley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Buckley finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Buckley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 59th.
    • In his last five events, he finished -12 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging -0.904 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -1.558 in his past five tournaments.
    Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Buckley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 last season, which ranked 10th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranked 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley had a -0.104 mark (130th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Buckley's 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 86th last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 146th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance65304.4292.6
    Greens in Regulation %4968.65%56.84%
    Putts Per Round14629.3230.7
    Par Breakers14920.57%21.79%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%13.68%

    Buckley's Best Finishes

    • Buckley last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times (55.6%).
    • Last season Buckley put up his best performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished fifth with a score of -14 (two shots back of the winner).
    • Buckley collected 754 points last season, placing 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he delivered a 4.130 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.584.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 0.569 mark ranked 38th in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Buckley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.419, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6110.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.104-1.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green191-0.535-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.051-0.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.023-1.558

    Buckley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2970-69-72-68-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC69-78+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC69-77+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-75+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-73-72-68-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage569-68-66-67-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-67-73-71-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-74-71-70+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

