Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he delivered a 4.130 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.584.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 0.569 mark ranked 38th in the field.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Buckley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.419, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).