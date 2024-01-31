Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley shot -5 and finished 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Buckley has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -5 and finishing 49th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Buckley's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Buckley finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Buckley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 59th.
- In his last five events, he finished -12 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging -0.904 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -1.558 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Buckley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 last season, which ranked 10th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranked 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley had a -0.104 mark (130th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Buckley's 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 86th last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 146th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|304.4
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.65%
|56.84%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|149
|20.57%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|13.68%
Buckley's Best Finishes
- Buckley last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times (55.6%).
- Last season Buckley put up his best performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished fifth with a score of -14 (two shots back of the winner).
- Buckley collected 754 points last season, placing 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he delivered a 4.130 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.584.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 0.569 mark ranked 38th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Buckley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.419, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.611
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.104
|-1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|191
|-0.535
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.051
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.023
|-1.558
Buckley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|70-69-72-68
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-73-72-68
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-67-73-71
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.