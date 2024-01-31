Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
In his last competition at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Erik van Rooyen concluded the weekend at -19, good for a 25th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 seeking a higher finish.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- van Rooyen has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished first once.
- van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -18 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
- van Rooyen is averaging 2.073 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 3.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- van Rooyen had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 last season, which ranked 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen sported a 0.056 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 138th on TOUR last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 133rd. He broke par 23.43% of the time (40th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|40
|23.43%
|30.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|6.39%
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- van Rooyen took part in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -27.
- van Rooyen ranked 135th in the FedExCup standings with 275 points last season.
van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking fourth in the field at 4.217.
- van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.096.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort last season was at The American Express in January 2023, as he posted a 3.478 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.980, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 23rd in that event).
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.906) at The American Express, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.063
|2.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.056
|1.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.367
|-2.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.168
|2.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.415
|3.483
van Rooyen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|76-68-73
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|72-69-74-68
|-1
|7
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-68-72-69
|-8
|16
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-73-71-67
|-3
|64
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|56
|69-72-71-74
|-2
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.