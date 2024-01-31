Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking fourth in the field at 4.217.

van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.096.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort last season was at The American Express in January 2023, as he posted a 3.478 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.980, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 23rd in that event).