Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    In his last competition at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Erik van Rooyen concluded the weekend at -19, good for a 25th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • van Rooyen has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    van Rooyen's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished first once.
    • van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -18 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • van Rooyen is averaging 2.073 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging 3.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • van Rooyen had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 last season, which ranked 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen sported a 0.056 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 138th on TOUR last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 133rd. He broke par 23.43% of the time (40th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9306.3
    Greens in Regulation %6168.38%64.17%
    Putts Per Round13329.2128.9
    Par Breakers4023.43%30.83%
    Bogey Avoidance16115.46%6.39%

    van Rooyen's Best Finishes

    • van Rooyen took part in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 44.4%.
    • Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -27.
    • van Rooyen ranked 135th in the FedExCup standings with 275 points last season.

    van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking fourth in the field at 4.217.
    • van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.096.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort last season was at The American Express in January 2023, as he posted a 3.478 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.980, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 23rd in that event).
    • van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.906) at The American Express, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0632.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0561.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green179-0.367-2.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.1682.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.4153.483

    van Rooyen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC76-68-73+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5072-69-74-68-17
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC77-77+14--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open3271-68-72-69-816
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-73-71-67-364
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5669-72-71-74-24
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3364-66-72-74-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

