Eric Cole Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Cole has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has carded an average score of -19 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five starts.

Cole has an average of 3.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.