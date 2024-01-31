Eric Cole Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Eric Cole looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Cole has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2023. He finished 15th, posting a score of -9.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).
Cole's Recent Performances
- Cole has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -19 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole has an average of 3.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 3.937 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 last season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 113th, while his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranked 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole ranked 19th on TOUR with an average of 0.545 per round. Additionally, he ranked 133rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.92%.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 13th last season, while he averaged 27.75 putts per round (second).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|299.0
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.92%
|59.57%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.75
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|15
|24.96%
|31.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|8.02%
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole last season took part in 36 tournaments, earning six top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 27 times (75%).
- Last season Cole's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -8 and finished second in that event.
- Cole's 950 points last season placed him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.022 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.231.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he produced a 5.923 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.754, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.268
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.545
|1.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.282
|-0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.505
|3.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.064
|3.937
Cole's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|65-71-73-69
|-9
|51
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|2
|67-66-66-67
|-27
|300
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|73-73-69-68
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.