Eric Cole Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.

    Latest odds for Cole at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Cole has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2023. He finished 15th, posting a score of -9.
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • Cole has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -19 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole has an average of 3.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 3.937 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 last season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 113th, while his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranked 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole ranked 19th on TOUR with an average of 0.545 per round. Additionally, he ranked 133rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.92%.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 13th last season, while he averaged 27.75 putts per round (second).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance113299.0294.2
    Greens in Regulation %13365.92%59.57%
    Putts Per Round227.7529.1
    Par Breakers1524.96%31.48%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.04%8.02%

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Cole last season took part in 36 tournaments, earning six top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 27 times (75%).
    • Last season Cole's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -8 and finished second in that event.
    • Cole's 950 points last season placed him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.022 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.231.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he produced a 5.923 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.754, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.268-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5451.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.282-0.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5053.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0643.937

    Cole's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1565-71-73-69-951
    February 23-26The Honda Classic267-66-66-67-27300
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-80+8--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2773-73-69-68-531
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-67-75-72-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

