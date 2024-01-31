Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.624 (he finished 13th in that event).

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.256 (he finished 19th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he posted a 5.198 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.279). That ranked No. 1 in the field.