5H AGO

Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Denny McCarthy shot -14 and placed fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McCarthy has an average score of -13, with an average finish of eighth.
    • McCarthy last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of -14.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).

    McCarthy's Recent Performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging -0.098 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranked 143rd, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranked 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy had a 0.102 mark (85th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him third on TOUR last season, and his 28.33 putts-per-round average ranked 23rd. He broke par 22.11% of the time (84th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance143295.5287.5
    Greens in Regulation %10166.94%72.50%
    Putts Per Round2328.3328.7
    Par Breakers8422.11%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.44%8.33%

    McCarthy's Best Finishes

    • Last season McCarthy participated in 30 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times (80%).
    • Last season McCarthy's best performance came when he shot -27 and finished second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • With 1179 points last season, McCarthy ranked 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.624 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.256 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he posted a 5.198 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.279). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.176) in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.035-1.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.1020.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1430.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7240.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.004-0.098

    McCarthy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-69-71-64-14115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1471-71-64-71-758
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-69+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-72-69-72-761
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1972-69-72-70-140
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2571-66-69-69-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-67-71-66-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship2975-70-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday271-72-68-70-27315
    June 15-18U.S. Open2071-67-73-70+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

