Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy shot -14 and placed fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McCarthy has an average score of -13, with an average finish of eighth.
- McCarthy last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of -14.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).
McCarthy's Recent Performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging -0.098 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McCarthy delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranked 143rd, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranked 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy had a 0.102 mark (85th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him third on TOUR last season, and his 28.33 putts-per-round average ranked 23rd. He broke par 22.11% of the time (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.5
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|66.94%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|84
|22.11%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|8.33%
McCarthy's Best Finishes
- Last season McCarthy participated in 30 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times (80%).
- Last season McCarthy's best performance came when he shot -27 and finished second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- With 1179 points last season, McCarthy ranked 27th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.624 (he finished 13th in that event).
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.256 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he posted a 5.198 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.279). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.176) in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.035
|-1.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.102
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.143
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.724
|0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.004
|-0.098
McCarthy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-69-71-64
|-14
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|58
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-72-69-72
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-69-72-70
|-1
|40
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.