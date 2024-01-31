PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chris Kirk Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Chris Kirk enters play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 47th-place finish in The American Express in La Quinta, California his last time in competition.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Kirk's average finish has been 28th, and his average score -7, over his last four appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Kirk last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2022, missing the cut with a score of -2.
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Kirk's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kirk has finished first once.
    • Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -18.
    • Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk is averaging 0.126 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging 6.171 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 last season (97th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranked 133rd, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk ranked 34th on TOUR with an average of 0.392 per round. Additionally, he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Kirk's 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 70th last season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranked 54th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance133296.4295.5
    Greens in Regulation %11066.67%63.27%
    Putts Per Round5428.6529.9
    Par Breakers11521.50%30.86%
    Bogey Avoidance2912.68%8.64%

    Kirk's Best Finishes

    • Kirk took part in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 64.3%.
    • Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -27 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Kirk's 1161 points last season placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 2.762. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.287. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk posted his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.650. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.575, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0091.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3924.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.2830.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1340.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.8196.171

    Kirk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic169-62-66-69-27500
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3967-75-74-73+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-72-69-72-865
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2370-74-72-71-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4169-69-68-72-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-71-73-74+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-69-71+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-74+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

