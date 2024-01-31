Chris Kirk Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 2.762. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.287. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk posted his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.650. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.575, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.