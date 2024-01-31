Chris Kirk Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk enters play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 47th-place finish in The American Express in La Quinta, California his last time in competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Kirk's average finish has been 28th, and his average score -7, over his last four appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Kirk last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2022, missing the cut with a score of -2.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Kirk's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kirk has finished first once.
- Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -18.
- Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk is averaging 0.126 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging 6.171 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 last season (97th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranked 133rd, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk ranked 34th on TOUR with an average of 0.392 per round. Additionally, he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Kirk's 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 70th last season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranked 54th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|296.4
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|115
|21.50%
|30.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.68%
|8.64%
Kirk's Best Finishes
- Kirk took part in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 64.3%.
- Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -27 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Kirk's 1161 points last season placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 2.762. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.287. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk posted his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.650. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.575, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.009
|1.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.392
|4.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.283
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.134
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.819
|6.171
Kirk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|1
|69-62-66-69
|-27
|500
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|67-75-74-73
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|65
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-74-72-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|69-69-68-72
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-71-73-74
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-69-71
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.