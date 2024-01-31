Cam Davis Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
When he takes the course February 1-4, Cam Davis will aim to build upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2021, he shot -10 and placed 14th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Davis' average finish has been 26th, and his average score -6, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Davis last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2021, finishing 14th with a score of -10.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Davis' Recent Performances
- Davis has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Davis has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 4.968 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Davis is averaging 1.816 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Davis put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.514 last season (17th on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 26th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 75th on TOUR with an average of 0.160 per round. Additionally, he ranked 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.77%.
- On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.97, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.89% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|311.0
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.77%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.97
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|59
|22.89%
|27.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.55%
|8.48%
Davis' Best Finishes
- Davis took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 60.7%.
- Last season Davis' best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -17 and finished third.
- Davis collected 685 points last season, ranking 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.629 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.923. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis posted his best performance last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.519. In that event, he finished third.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.400), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.226) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2023. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.514
|0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.160
|-1.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.191
|-1.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.127
|4.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.738
|1.816
Davis' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-70-67-74
|-8
|89
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-66
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
