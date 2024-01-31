Cam Davis Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.629 (he finished 33rd in that event).

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.923. He finished 10th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis posted his best performance last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.519. In that event, he finished third.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.400), which ranked sixth in the field.