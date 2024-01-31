PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Cam Davis Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    When he takes the course February 1-4, Cam Davis will aim to build upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2021, he shot -10 and placed 14th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Davis at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Davis' average finish has been 26th, and his average score -6, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Davis last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2021, finishing 14th with a score of -10.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Davis' Recent Performances

    • Davis has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Davis has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 4.968 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Davis is averaging 1.816 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Davis put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.514 last season (17th on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 26th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 150th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 75th on TOUR with an average of 0.160 per round. Additionally, he ranked 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.77%.
    • On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.97, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 22.89% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance26311.0312.4
    Greens in Regulation %7967.77%61.11%
    Putts Per Round9128.9728.7
    Par Breakers5922.89%27.19%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.55%8.48%

    Davis' Best Finishes

    • Davis took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 60.7%.
    • Last season Davis' best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -17 and finished third.
    • Davis collected 685 points last season, ranking 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.629 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.923. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis posted his best performance last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.519. In that event, he finished third.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.400), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.226) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2023. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5140.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.160-1.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.191-1.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1274.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.7381.816

    Davis' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC77-71+6--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-70+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship669-70-67-74-889
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC80-66+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage770-67-66-68-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-73-72+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship471-70-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

