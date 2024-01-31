Beau Hossler Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: Beau Hossler of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Last competition at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Beau Hossler carded a sixth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am aiming for better results.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last five trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hossler has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 25th.
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished 11th after posting a score of -11.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).
Hossler's Recent Performances
- Hossler has posted one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Hossler has an average of 4.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 8.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hossler delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230 last season (53rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranked 57th, while his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranked 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler ranked 158th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.263, while he ranked 104th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.87%.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 56th on TOUR, while he ranked 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He broke par 22.32% of the time (82nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|305.3
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|66.87%
|62.78%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|82
|22.32%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.47%
|9.17%
Hossler's Best Finishes
- Hossler last season played 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Hossler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -8 and finished second.
- With 658 points last season, Hossler finished 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.435. He finished 46th in that event.
- Hossler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.780.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.014. He finished 47th in that event.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.754 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023. That ranked seventh in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.230
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.263
|2.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.259
|2.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.224
|4.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.450
|8.439
Hossler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-72-67-69
|-11
|68
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|74-68-71-63
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-69-74-73
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-69-72-75
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.