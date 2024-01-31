Beau Hossler Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.435. He finished 46th in that event.

Hossler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.780.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.014. He finished 47th in that event.

At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.754 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 21st in that event.