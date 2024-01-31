Adam Svensson Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
When he takes the course February 1-4, Adam Svensson will try to improve upon his last performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2022, he shot -5 and placed 49th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Svensson has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -5 and finishing 49th.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Svensson's Recent Performances
- Svensson has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those four times he's made the cut.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -0.574 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging 1.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson ranked 50th on TOUR with a mark of 0.278.
- On the greens, Svensson registered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.94%
|79.94%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.90
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|78
|22.50%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|10.49%
Svensson's Best Finishes
- Svensson, who took part in 34 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 27 times.
- Last season Svensson's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Svensson compiled 1014 points last season, which placed him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 4.492. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.278.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.645. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 12.983 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.357) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|1.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.278
|2.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.062
|-1.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.217
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.758
|1.434
Svensson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|67-71-68-69
|-9
|78
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|70-66-69-74
|-1
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-73-69-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-67-75-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
