Adam Svensson Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 4.492. In that tournament, he finished 18th.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.278.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.645. He finished ninth in that event.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 12.983 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 24th in that event.