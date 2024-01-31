PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Svensson Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

    When he takes the course February 1-4, Adam Svensson will try to improve upon his last performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2022, he shot -5 and placed 49th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Svensson has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -5 and finishing 49th.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Svensson's Recent Performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -0.574 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging 1.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranked 134th, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranked 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Svensson ranked 50th on TOUR with a mark of 0.278.
    • On the greens, Svensson registered a 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance134296.2292.7
    Greens in Regulation %7367.94%79.94%
    Putts Per Round7728.9030.2
    Par Breakers7822.50%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%10.49%

    Svensson's Best Finishes

    • Svensson, who took part in 34 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 27 times.
    • Last season Svensson's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Svensson compiled 1014 points last season, which placed him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 4.492. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.278.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.645. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 12.983 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.357) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2001.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2782.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.062-1.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.217-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7581.434

    Svensson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational967-71-68-69-978
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4970-66-69-74-18
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2472-73-69-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-67-75-71-761
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-80+11--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-67-70-70-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-70-75-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

