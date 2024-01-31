Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hadwin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of -15 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin is averaging 1.643 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.