Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
When he hits the links February 1-4, Adam Hadwin will aim to improve upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2022, he shot -10 and placed 16th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Hadwin's average finish has been 28th, and his average score -7, over his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Hadwin finished 16th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Hadwin's Recent Performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -15 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 1.643 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 1.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadwin put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season (103rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranked 140th, while his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin ranked 64th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.210, while he ranked 85th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.61%.
- On the greens, Hadwin delivered a 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.60, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.97% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|67.61%
|56.48%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.60
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|93
|21.97%
|30.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|11.73%
Hadwin's Best Finishes
- Hadwin participated in 26 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Hadwin's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -19 and finished second in that event.
- Hadwin collected 908 points last season, ranking 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hadwin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking second in the field at 5.036.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.615. He finished seventh in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.786. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.829, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.011
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.210
|-1.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.065
|0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.445
|1.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.709
|1.370
Hadwin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|66-66-71-71
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|66
|67-73-75-75
|+6
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|71-70-69-71
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.