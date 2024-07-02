Alex Smalley betting profile:

This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.928. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.133 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.076 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.760, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.