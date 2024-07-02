Alex Smalley betting profile:

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    After he finished second in this tournament in 2023, Alex Smalley has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Smalley's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at the .
    • Smalley last played at the in 2023, finishing second with a score of 19-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Smalley's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023266-70-62-67-19
    6/30/20221671-67-68-66-12
    7/8/20214767-67-71-71-8

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Smalley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • Alex Smalley has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of -0.274 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.227, which ranks 51st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 48th, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley owns a -0.151 mark (121st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 29.71 putts-per-round average ranks 157th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48303.0308.7
    Greens in Regulation %5566.67%70.51%
    Putts Per Round15729.7129.3
    Par Breakers8524.12%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance11315.79%11.11%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • While Smalley has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut five times.
    • As of now, Smalley has accumulated 178 points, which ranks him 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.928. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.133 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.076 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.760, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2271.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.151-0.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.329-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.783-0.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.036-0.274

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

