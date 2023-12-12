Sam Bennett Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Sam Bennett struggled, failing to make the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. He is looking for a better outcome in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Bennett is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Bennett's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bennett has an average finish of 34th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bennett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Bennett has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Bennett is averaging 0.300 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bennett has an average of 0.561 in his past five tournaments.
Bennett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|293.3
|297.1
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|71.03%
|66.15%
|-
|Putts Per Round
|29.3
|29.13
|-
|Par Breakers
|23.81%
|21.01%
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|11.90%
|14.76%
|-
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bennett's Best Finishes
- Bennett, who has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
Bennett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.820
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.728
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.753
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|0.300
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|0.561
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bennett's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|68-68-76-74
|286
|-2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|63
|71-73-72-84
|300
|+12
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|70-72-70-68
|280
|-8
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|67-68-79-71
|285
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|138
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|65-75-66-69
|275
|-13
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|144
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|70-68-66-71
|275
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|140
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|138
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bennett as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
