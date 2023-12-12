Sam Bennett Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five tournaments, Bennett has an average finish of 34th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Bennett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.

In terms of driving distance, Sam Bennett has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.

Bennett is averaging 0.300 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.