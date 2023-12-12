PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Sam Bennett Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Sam Bennett struggled, failing to make the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. He is looking for a better outcome in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Bennett at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Bennett is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Bennett's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bennett has an average finish of 34th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bennett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Bennett has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bennett is averaging 0.300 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bennett has an average of 0.561 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bennett .

    Bennett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance293.3297.1-
    Greens in Regulation %71.03%66.15%-
    Putts Per Round29.329.13-
    Par Breakers23.81%21.01%-
    Bogey Avoidance11.90%14.76%-

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bennett's Best Finishes

    • Bennett, who has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).

    Bennett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.820--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.728--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.753--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting0.300--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total0.561--

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bennett's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1668-68-76-74286-2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6371-73-72-84300+12--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2070-72-70-68280-8--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4367-68-79-71285+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70138-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2965-75-66-69275-13--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-75144+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3870-68-66-71275-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71140-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70138-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bennett as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

