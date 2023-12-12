Kelly Kraft Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Kraft's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.334 (he finished 33rd in that event).

Kraft's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he put up a 7.730 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kraft's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.491.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kraft delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.193), which ranked 11th in the field.