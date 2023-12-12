Kelly Kraft Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Kelly Kraft hits the links in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 after a 19th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Kraft at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Kraft's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Kraft's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kraft has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
- Kelly Kraft has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of 5.424 in his past five tournaments.
Kraft's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kraft has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.198 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.3 yards) ranks 180th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kraft ranks 156th on TOUR with a mark of -0.245.
- On the greens, Kraft's 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 46th this season, while he averages 28.92 putts per round (82nd).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|291.4
|287.3
|180
|Greens in Regulation %
|79.17%
|66.98%
|100
|Putts Per Round
|29.5
|28.92
|82
|Par Breakers
|26.11%
|20.80%
|138
|Bogey Avoidance
|8.33%
|14.07%
|110
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Kraft's Best Finishes
- Kraft has played 30 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
Kraft's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kraft's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.334 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Kraft's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he put up a 7.730 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kraft's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.491.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kraft delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.193), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Kraft posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, a performance that ranked him 23rd in the field.
Kraft's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.220
|-0.198
|146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5.454
|-0.245
|156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-0.811
|-0.292
|171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1.001
|0.308
|46
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5.424
|-0.427
|158
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Kraft's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|146
|+2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|142
|+2
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|142
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|61
|69-68-67-71
|275
|-5
|5
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|80-76
|156
|+12
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-77-69
|218
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|70-71-70-77
|288
|+4
|4
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-76
|147
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|55
|71-66-70-73
|280
|E
|6
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-76
|156
|+12
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|147
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|68-73-68-68
|277
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|150
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-71
|145
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|141
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-72
|149
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|69-67-77-67
|280
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|145
|+1
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|65-71-68-66
|270
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-71-67-70
|277
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|141
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|40
|71-68-71-68
|278
|-10
|9
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74
|74
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|274
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|66-69-72-73
|280
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-70-69-68
|276
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|68-71-65-66
|270
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|70-68-71-71
|280
|-8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|274
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|266
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
