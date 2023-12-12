PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kelly Kraft Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Betting Profile

    Kelly Kraft hits the links in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 after a 19th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Kraft at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Kraft's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Kraft's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kraft has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
    • Kelly Kraft has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of 5.424 in his past five tournaments.
    Kraft's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kraft has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.198 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.3 yards) ranks 180th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kraft ranks 156th on TOUR with a mark of -0.245.
    • On the greens, Kraft's 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 46th this season, while he averages 28.92 putts per round (82nd).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance291.4287.3180
    Greens in Regulation %79.17%66.98%100
    Putts Per Round29.528.9282
    Par Breakers26.11%20.80%138
    Bogey Avoidance8.33%14.07%110

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's Best Finishes

    • Kraft has played 30 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.

    Kraft's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kraft's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.334 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • Kraft's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he put up a 7.730 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kraft's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.491.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kraft delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.193), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kraft posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, a performance that ranked him 23rd in the field.

    Kraft's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.220-0.198146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green5.454-0.245156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-0.811-0.292171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1.0010.30846
    Average Strokes Gained: Total5.424-0.427158

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71146+2--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC71-71142+2--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-70142E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii6169-68-67-71275-55
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC80-76156+12--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72-77-69218+3--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open6370-71-70-77288+44
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-76147+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic5571-66-70-73280E6
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-76156+12--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76147+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1668-73-68-68277-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-75150+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-71145+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68141-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-72149+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7969-67-77-67280-42
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74145+1--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3865-71-68-66270-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4069-71-67-70277-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-71141-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4071-68-71-68278-109
    July 27-303M OpenMC7474+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3366-69-70-69274-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2566-69-72-73280-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-70-69-68276-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2368-71-65-66270-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7170-68-71-71280-8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5365-68-72-69274-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1969-65-67-65266-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

