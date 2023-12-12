PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    In his last competition, Henrik Norlander missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after better results December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Norlander's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Norlander's Recent Performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -19 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Henrik Norlander has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has an average of 3.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander is averaging 5.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Norlander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Norlander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 (141st) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.3 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 106th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.004. Additionally, he ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.11%.
    • On the greens, Norlander's -0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 155th on TOUR this season, and his 29.59 putts-per-round average ranks 173rd. He has broken par 19.72% of the time (169th).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance288.8292.3165
    Greens in Regulation %76.59%69.11%39
    Putts Per Round29.829.59173
    Par Breakers24.60%19.72%169
    Bogey Avoidance8.33%12.82%37

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Norlander's Best Finishes

    • Norlander has taken part in 30 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 15 times.

    Norlander's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.547. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.748. He finished 35th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.907. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Norlander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.772, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.506-0.182141
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1.726-0.004106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.7300.04098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting3.720-0.279155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total5.670-0.424157

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Norlander's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-77152+8--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship2471-69-68-71279-933
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC73-73146+4--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-68137-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba1567-70-65-67269-1550
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC73-69142+2--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3967-69-70-67273-915
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75145+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC73-70-73216+1--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-73145+5--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open1570-71-68-68277-1129
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-71-71-72286+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2272-67-69-70278-1025
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6071-73-75-72291+35
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-73148+6--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-71-73-70284E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3466-67-69-69271-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72148+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-76-71290+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8171-68-72-74285-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69141-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2869-67-70-69275-1319
    July 27-303M Open5767-71-69-72279-55
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-78150+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74144E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70274-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69273-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71140-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71140-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73140-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

