Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
In his last competition, Henrik Norlander missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after better results December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Latest odds for Norlander at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Norlander's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Norlander's Recent Performances
- Norlander has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -19 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Henrik Norlander has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has an average of 3.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging 5.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Norlander .
Norlander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Norlander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 (141st) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.3 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 106th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.004. Additionally, he ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.11%.
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 155th on TOUR this season, and his 29.59 putts-per-round average ranks 173rd. He has broken par 19.72% of the time (169th).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|288.8
|292.3
|165
|Greens in Regulation %
|76.59%
|69.11%
|39
|Putts Per Round
|29.8
|29.59
|173
|Par Breakers
|24.60%
|19.72%
|169
|Bogey Avoidance
|8.33%
|12.82%
|37
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Norlander's Best Finishes
- Norlander has taken part in 30 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 15 times.
Norlander's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.547. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.748. He finished 35th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.907. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Norlander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.772, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Norlander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.506
|-0.182
|141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1.726
|-0.004
|106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.730
|0.040
|98
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3.720
|-0.279
|155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5.670
|-0.424
|157
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Norlander's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-77
|152
|+8
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|24
|71-69-68-71
|279
|-9
|33
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-73
|146
|+4
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-68
|137
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|15
|67-70-65-67
|269
|-15
|50
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|142
|+2
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|39
|67-69-70-67
|273
|-9
|15
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|145
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|73-70-73
|216
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-73
|145
|+5
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|70-71-68-68
|277
|-11
|29
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-71-71-72
|286
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|22
|72-67-69-70
|278
|-10
|25
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|71-73-75-72
|291
|+3
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-73
|148
|+6
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-71-73-70
|284
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|66-67-69-69
|271
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|148
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-76-71
|290
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|71-68-72-74
|285
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|141
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|69-67-70-69
|275
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|279
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|150
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|144
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|274
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|273
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|140
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|140
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|140
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.