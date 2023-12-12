Henrik Norlander Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.547. In that tournament, he finished second.

Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.748. He finished 35th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.907. He finished 28th in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Norlander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.772, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).