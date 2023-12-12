Harry Higgs Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs will appear in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry from December 14-17 after a 68th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Higgs is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Higgs' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Higgs has an average finish of 68th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Higgs hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 68th.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Harry Higgs has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has an average of -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging -5.125 Strokes Gained: Total.
Higgs' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Higgs has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.487 this season, which ranks 182nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgs ranks 192nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.844.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.32, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|295.9
|301.6
|85
|Greens in Regulation %
|68.65%
|64.68%
|162
|Putts Per Round
|29.9
|28.32
|22
|Par Breakers
|20.24%
|21.83%
|91
|Bogey Avoidance
|12.30%
|13.96%
|103
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Higgs' Best Finishes
- Although Higgs has not won any of the 29 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 13 times (44.8%).
Higgs' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he delivered a 2.428 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Higgs delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 1.868.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.628.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Higgs recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.026, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Higgs recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 12th in the field.
Higgs' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.217
|-0.487
|182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.476
|-0.844
|192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-2.594
|-0.113
|144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-0.838
|0.218
|58
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-5.125
|-1.226
|185
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Higgs' Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-77
|148
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-75
|147
|+3
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|64-75
|139
|-3
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|32
|70-62-69-71
|272
|-12
|22
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|67-63-70-70
|270
|-12
|37
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|143
|+3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|18
|70-66-62-70
|268
|-20
|46
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|66-77-72-75
|290
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|66-71-73-74
|284
|-3
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-79
|151
|+11
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|7
|71-64-71-69
|275
|-13
|48
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-81
|151
|+9
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|71-69-69-74
|283
|-5
|9
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-68-72-74
|283
|-5
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|145
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|143
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-77
|152
|+12
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-66-67-73
|277
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-69-68-72
|279
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|69-69-69-70
|277
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|68-79
|147
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|147
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-77
|145
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|144
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-64-72-80
|285
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|146
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|142
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-72
|147
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-70-65-72
|275
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
