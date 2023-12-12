PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Harry Higgs Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs will appear in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry from December 14-17 after a 68th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Higgs is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Higgs' Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Higgs has an average finish of 68th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Higgs hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 68th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Harry Higgs has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging -5.125 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Higgs' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgs has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.487 this season, which ranks 182nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgs ranks 192nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.844.
    • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.32, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance295.9301.685
    Greens in Regulation %68.65%64.68%162
    Putts Per Round29.928.3222
    Par Breakers20.24%21.83%91
    Bogey Avoidance12.30%13.96%103

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Higgs' Best Finishes

    • Although Higgs has not won any of the 29 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 13 times (44.8%).

    Higgs' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he delivered a 2.428 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Higgs delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 1.868.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.628.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Higgs recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.026, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Higgs recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.217-0.487182
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.476-0.844192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-2.594-0.113144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.8380.21858
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-5.125-1.226185

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Higgs' Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-77148+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-75147+3--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC64-75139-3--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba3270-62-69-71272-1222
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2167-63-70-70270-1237
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71143+3--
    January 19-22The American Express1870-66-62-70268-2046
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4466-77-72-75290+210
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4866-71-73-74284-38
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-79151+11--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open771-64-71-69275-1348
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-81151+9--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3871-69-69-74283-59
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-68-72-74283-525
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-75145+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74143+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-77152+12--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-66-67-73277-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-69-68-72279-97
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5769-69-69-70277-75
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC68-79147+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-72147+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-77145+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74144E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-64-72-80285-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71146+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72142-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-72147+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6868-70-65-72275-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

