Austin Championship props: Ball-strikers offer betting value in Texas Hill Country

I know some of my cohorts will have outright tickets on Ghim, the former Longhorn, but I am comfortable here. Getting it over the line for the first time is never easy. His form has been excellent for months and should continue this week after solo second and a T6 in two of his last three events. Brown, who won for the first time as a professional last week, is only 19, but he is built differently. He possesses an aura and has an old-soul quality about him. He gets it. This week, he is not in the field to make up the numbers or bask in the spotlight. The teenager’s form has been excellent for all of 2026. Onward.