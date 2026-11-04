World Wide Technology Championship props: Young guns present betting upside in prop markets

The kids are all right. Koivun, 21, returns to action for the first time since the Bank of Utah Championship. On some of the largest, truest greens on Tour, a great putter is required, and he qualifies. His first win on Tour in July at the 3M Open produced a winning total of 25 under. A very similar, if not lower, score could be required this week. Brown, all 19 years of him, locked up his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour and is set for 2027. Like Koivun, his sole focus in the FedExCup Fall is expanding his playing privileges for next year. He’s made the cut in 10 of 12 starts on the PGA Tour in 2026, and eight paydays are T26 or better. His best? Solo third on paspalum at the Puerto Rico Open in March.