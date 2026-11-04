World Wide Technology Championship props: Young guns present betting upside in prop markets
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DraftKings odds: Which young star will shine at the World Wide Technology?
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The FedExCup Fall continues for the second of two consecutive weeks in Mexico at the World Wide Technology Championship. Located in Los Cabos on the Baja Peninsula, El Cardonal at Diamante hosts for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Griffin highlights the field of 120 players at the par-72, 7,452-yard layout.
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Top 20 (including ties) same game parlay
- Jackson Koivun and Blades Brown (+300)
The kids are all right. Koivun, 21, returns to action for the first time since the Bank of Utah Championship. On some of the largest, truest greens on Tour, a great putter is required, and he qualifies. His first win on Tour in July at the 3M Open produced a winning total of 25 under. A very similar, if not lower, score could be required this week. Brown, all 19 years of him, locked up his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour and is set for 2027. Like Koivun, his sole focus in the FedExCup Fall is expanding his playing privileges for next year. He’s made the cut in 10 of 12 starts on the PGA Tour in 2026, and eight paydays are T26 or better. His best? Solo third on paspalum at the Puerto Rico Open in March.
Jackson Koivun's 165-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at Bank of Utah
Winner Without - Keith Mitchell, Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard, Ben James and Jackson Koivun
- Stephan Jaeger (+4100) and Justin Lower (+13500)
The last time Jaeger (+4100) was in action in the FedExCup Fall, he earned a T4 at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, his best result of the season. The German circled 20 birdies and stalked the lead for most of the week. An excellent putter, he ranks 10th in Putting: Birdie or Better Conversion percentage, 14th in Birdie Average and 12th in Par-5 Scoring Average, all key stats this week. Last week, he passed on playing the paspalum grass at Vidanta Vallarta, an event where he earned back-to-back top-10 paydays and has never finished worse than T18. The grass fits!
Lower (+13500) is my long-shot selection based on his affinity for top finishes on paspalum grass, including a T2 here in 2024. He loves El Cardonal and has never missed the cut in four previous visits. His aggregate score over 12 rounds at the Tiger Woods design is a stunning 56-under par. He also owns top-five results on paspalum at Vidanta Vallarta (T3, 2024) and the Corales Puntacana Championship (T4, 2024). Lower’s next win on Tour will be his first.
Top 30 (including ties) same game parlay
- Harry Hall, Pierceson Coody and Beau Hossler (+648)
Hall earned paydays of T24 or better in his last four Tour stops. The hot streak includes 15 of his last 16 rounds posted in the 60s. His putter (No. 18 Strokes-Gained) is the moneymaker. The only top 25 in the summer of 2026 for Pierceson Coody was a T23 at Shinnecock Hills. Last week, the Texan posted 18 under and shared sixth place at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. Strike while he’s hot! Hossler, with finishes of T17, T20 and T15 at El Cardonal, is the horse for course of this trio. Like Hall, he is an excellent putter (No. 8 Strokes-Gained), and this track fits his eye.
Top 40 (including ties)
- Garrick Higgo (+115)
Already a winner on paspalum at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship, I lean on the South African to continue his mastery at El Cardonal. He flashed form with a 64 to open last week at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open before drifting to T29. His momentum should continue on a track where he shares the course record (61) and posted 43-under par in his two visits (T4 in 2025 and T6 in 2024). If this play isn’t aggressive enough, move him into a top-30, top-20, top-10 or top-five market.
Garrick Higgo holes 95-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
Par 5 Winner
- Ben Kohles (+6700)
Trace Crowe (+6600) won this category last week at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open by posting 14 under. Kohles ranks T5 in Par-5 Scoring Average this season and has been on a tear, earning T29 or better in his last six starts on Tour. Kohles also leads the Tour in SG: Approach, an excellent quality to possess on massive greens.