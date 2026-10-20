Running with Rick: See which stat profile stacks up for windy Bermuda

He lacks distance off the tee, but he’s incredibly accurate. His lack of “pop” won’t matter at Port Royal. His ball-striking will be valuable, especially in windy conditions. Conners has gained strokes on approach in seven of his last nine starts, which covers his run of golf from the U.S. Open until the Presidents Cup. He’s made the weekend in all of those events, and his best result was a T7 at the Travelers Championship. That event was played at TPC River Highlands, which just happens to be the second-shortest golf course on the schedule. I have high expectations for Conners in his debut, which is why I’ll be deploying him in the top-10 market at +215.