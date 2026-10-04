Points and Payouts: See what players took home at Bank of Utah Championship
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Austin Smotherman sinks 2-foot putt to win Bank of Utah
Austin Smotherman earns $1,080,000 500 FedExCup points with win at Bank of Utah
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Players in This Article
Austin Smotherman earns $1,080,000 500 FedExCup points with win at Bank of Utah
It’s called the FedExCup Fall because of its alignment with the season of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, but in the context of competition, it’s very much about the rise in the ranks as the clock is ticking on the 2026 PGA Tour season. It’s a reality that Austin Smotherman has experienced before in his PGA Tour career, but nothing like what he achieved on Sunday.
In what was his 100th career start on the PGA Tour, Smotherman broke through for his first victory on the circuit at the Bank of Utah Championship. He closed with a 3-under 68 and posted 26-under 258, two strokes fewer than runner-up Doug Ghim. The duo played together in the final pairing in the finale.
With 500 FedExCup points banked for winning, Smotherman climbs into 51st in the FedExCup. That’s also the first position in the first phase of the Aon Next 10 for the 2027 season. And he collects $1,080,000 of the $6 million purse. More details on his coronation, additional perks and other nuggets are laid out beneath the breakdown of the 70 who cashed at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Austin Smotherman
|258 / -26
|500.000
|$1,080,000.00
|2
|Doug Ghim
|260 / -24
|300.000
|$654,000.00
|T3
|David Ford
|261 / -23
|162.500
|$354,000.00
|T3
|Trace Crowe
|261 / -23
|162.500
|$354,000.00
|T5
|Kevin Streelman
|262 / -22
|105.000
|$231,750.00
|T5
|Ben James
|262 / -22
|105.000
|$231,750.00
|T7
|Luke Clanton
|263 / -21
|87.500
|$195,000.00
|T7
|Steven Fisk
|263 / -21
|87.500
|$195,000.00
|9
|Kihei Akina - a
|264 / -20
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T10
|Rico Hoey
|265 / -19
|70.000
|$163,500.00
|T10
|Neal Shipley
|265 / -19
|70.000
|$163,500.00
|T10
|Johnny Keefer
|265 / -19
|70.000
|$163,500.00
|T13
|Alejandro Tosti
|266 / -18
|52.125
|$108,750.00
|T13
|Lee Hodges
|266 / -18
|52.125
|$108,750.00
|T13
|Michael Brennan
|266 / -18
|n/a (top 50)
|$108,750.00
|T13
|Harry Hall
|266 / -18
|52.125
|$108,750.00
|T13
|Billy Horschel
|266 / -18
|52.125
|$108,750.00
|T13
|Zach Bauchou
|266 / -18
|52.125
|$108,750.00
|T13
|Ben Kohles
|266 / -18
|52.125
|$108,750.00
|T13
|A.J. Ewart
|266 / -18
|52.125
|$108,750.00
|T21
|Zac Blair
|267 / -17
|39.100
|$68,220.00
|T21
|Justin Lower
|267 / -17
|39.100
|$68,220.00
|T21
|Seamus Power
|267 / -17
|39.100
|$68,220.00
|T21
|Gordon Sargent
|267 / -17
|39.100
|$68,220.00
|T21
|Chris Kirk
|267 / -17
|39.100
|$68,220.00
|T26
|Jordan Smith
|268 / -16
|30.250
|$46,100.00
|T26
|Max McGreevy
|268 / -16
|30.250
|$46,100.00
|T26
|Takumi Kanaya
|268 / -16
|30.250
|$46,100.00
|T26
|Max Homa
|268 / -16
|30.250
|$46,100.00
|T26
|David Lipsky
|268 / -16
|30.250
|$46,100.00
|T26
|Stephan Jaeger
|268 / -16
|30.250
|$46,100.00
|T32
|William Mouw
|269 / -15
|20.688
|$33,600.00
|T32
|Kevin Yu
|269 / -15
|20.688
|$33,600.00
|T32
|Patrick Fishburn
|269 / -15
|20.688
|$33,600.00
|T32
|Dylan Wu
|269 / -15
|20.688
|$33,600.00
|T32
|Danny Walker
|269 / -15
|20.688
|$33,600.00
|T32
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|269 / -15
|20.688
|$33,600.00
|T32
|Kevin Roy
|269 / -15
|20.688
|$33,600.00
|T32
|Kristoffer Ventura
|269 / -15
|20.688
|$33,600.00
|T40
|Chad Ramey
|270 / -14
|15.000
|$26,100.00
|T40
|Jackson Suber
|270 / -14
|15.000
|$26,100.00
|T40
|John VanDerLaan
|270 / -14
|15.000
|$26,100.00
|T43
|Harry Higgs
|271 / -13
|12.500
|$23,100.00
|T43
|Emiliano Grillo
|271 / -13
|12.500
|$23,100.00
|T45
|Patrick Rodgers
|272 / -12
|9.250
|$17,640.00
|T45
|Erik van Rooyen
|272 / -12
|9.250
|$17,640.00
|T45
|Brice Garnett
|272 / -12
|9.250
|$17,640.00
|T45
|Patton Kizzire
|272 / -12
|9.250
|$17,640.00
|T45
|Taylor Moore
|272 / -12
|9.250
|$17,640.00
|T45
|Mark Hubbard
|272 / -12
|9.250
|$17,640.00
|T45
|Davis Riley
|272 / -12
|9.250
|$17,640.00
|T45
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|272 / -12
|9.250
|$17,640.00
|T53
|Matthieu Pavon
|273 / -11
|6.050
|$14,220.00
|T53
|Jesper Svensson
|273 / -11
|6.050
|$14,220.00
|T53
|Beau Hossler
|273 / -11
|6.050
|$14,220.00
|T53
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|273 / -11
|6.050
|$14,220.00
|T53
|Nick Taylor
|273 / -11
|6.050
|$14,220.00
|T53
|Matt McCarty
|273 / -11
|n/a (top 50)
|$14,220.00
|T59
|John Parry
|274 / -10
|5.000
|$13,620.00
|T59
|Adam Svensson
|274 / -10
|5.000
|$13,620.00
|T59
|Chandler Blanchet
|274 / -10
|5.000
|$13,620.00
|T62
|Nick Dunlap
|275 / -9
|4.400
|$13,260.00
|T62
|Joel Dahmen
|275 / -9
|4.400
|$13,260.00
|T62
|Davis Thompson
|275 / -9
|4.400
|$13,260.00
|T65
|Jackson Koivun
|276 / -8
|3.900
|$12,960.00
|T65
|Eric Cole
|276 / -8
|n/a (top 50)
|$12,960.00
|67
|Zecheng Dou
|277 / -7
|3.600
|$12,780.00
|T68
|Brendon Todd
|279 / -5
|3.200
|$12,540.00
|T68
|Haotong Li
|279 / -5
|3.200
|$12,540.00
|T68
|Marco Penge
|279 / -5
|3.200
|$12,540.00
Like a handful of PGA Tour members who have pegged it in the first two stops of the FedExCup Fall, placement in the FedExCup hasn’t been a concern for most of the season. Either they qualified for the Playoffs, or they were just on the outside looking in and with a trajectory that suggested safety inside the top 100 when the season comes to a close in late November. Smotherman was in the latter cohort.
The 32-year-old sat as high as 22nd following a co-runner-up finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, but he drifted to 80th when the field of 70 was determined for the Playoffs. He then opened the FedExCup Fall with a T17 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville to take the next predictable step on his trajectory. Now with the giant leap forward, he’s fully exempt as a PGA Tour member through 2028, when he’ll play in the Championship Series. He’s also exempt into the 2027 editions of The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.
Smotherman is the ninth first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season. He also follows Matt McCarty and Michael Brennan as breakthrough winners of the Bank of Utah in its three-year existence. McCarty finished T53 this year, while Brennan placed T13 in his title defense.
Because Black Desert is a resort course, it’s extremely forgiving off the tee and on approach in cooperative conditions, so those who want to contend are required to take advantage. Smotherman did. He missed only six (of 56) fairways and eight (of 72) greens in regulation for the tournament. That allowed solid putting relative to the field to define the difference, but he paced the field with 32 par breakers (all birdies) to pay off the scoring opportunities.
While the champ vaulted 28 spots to 51st in the FedExCup, he’s not the only new face inside the bubble for the Aon Next 10. Both Ghim (58th) and Ben James (59th) wriggled upward from slots outside. James’ T5 is his third consecutive top-five finish and fourth in his last six starts. And because the Bank of Utah was his 10th start as a PGA Tour member, he’s now officially a rookie. Ricky Castillo (51st), Sam Stevens (62nd) and Corey Conners (63rd) comprise the trio displaced. None competed at Black Desert.
In the bigger picture, after getting bumped outside the top 100 of the FedExCup at the Biltmore Championship, Billy Horschel elbowed his way back in with a T13. He’s now 94th. After missing the cut in his home state, Tony Finau is the newest odd man out after tumbling four spots to 104th.
Golfers who finished inside the top 10 at Black Desert are exempt into the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Oct. 22-25. This is particularly valuable for Kevin Streelman (T5) after he was demoted following failure to meet terms of his medical extension at the Biltmore Championship. Amateur Kihei Akina (ninth), also can accept the spot at Port Royal Golf Course in three weeks. The sophomore at BYU is 3-for-3 on the PGA Tour this year.