PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
4H AGO

Points and Payouts: See what players took home at Bank of Utah Championship

4 Min Read

Golfbet News

Austin Smotherman sinks 2-foot putt to win Bank of Utah

Austin Smotherman sinks 2-foot putt to win Bank of Utah

Austin Smotherman earns $1,080,000 500 FedExCup points with win at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.
Written by Rob Bolton

Austin Smotherman earns $1,080,000 500 FedExCup points with win at Bank of Utah

It’s called the FedExCup Fall because of its alignment with the season of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, but in the context of competition, it’s very much about the rise in the ranks as the clock is ticking on the 2026 PGA Tour season. It’s a reality that Austin Smotherman has experienced before in his PGA Tour career, but nothing like what he achieved on Sunday.

In what was his 100th career start on the PGA Tour, Smotherman broke through for his first victory on the circuit at the Bank of Utah Championship. He closed with a 3-under 68 and posted 26-under 258, two strokes fewer than runner-up Doug Ghim. The duo played together in the final pairing in the finale.

With 500 FedExCup points banked for winning, Smotherman climbs into 51st in the FedExCup. That’s also the first position in the first phase of the Aon Next 10 for the 2027 season. And he collects $1,080,000 of the $6 million purse. More details on his coronation, additional perks and other nuggets are laid out beneath the breakdown of the 70 who cashed at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Austin Smotherman258 / -26500.000$1,080,000.00
2Doug Ghim260 / -24300.000$654,000.00
T3David Ford261 / -23162.500$354,000.00
T3Trace Crowe261 / -23162.500$354,000.00
T5Kevin Streelman262 / -22105.000$231,750.00
T5Ben James262 / -22105.000$231,750.00
T7Luke Clanton263 / -2187.500$195,000.00
T7Steven Fisk263 / -2187.500$195,000.00
9Kihei Akina - a264 / -20n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T10Rico Hoey265 / -1970.000$163,500.00
T10Neal Shipley265 / -1970.000$163,500.00
T10Johnny Keefer265 / -1970.000$163,500.00
T13Alejandro Tosti266 / -1852.125$108,750.00
T13Lee Hodges266 / -1852.125$108,750.00
T13Michael Brennan266 / -18n/a (top 50)$108,750.00
T13Harry Hall266 / -1852.125$108,750.00
T13Billy Horschel266 / -1852.125$108,750.00
T13Zach Bauchou266 / -1852.125$108,750.00
T13Ben Kohles266 / -1852.125$108,750.00
T13A.J. Ewart266 / -1852.125$108,750.00
T21Zac Blair267 / -1739.100$68,220.00
T21Justin Lower267 / -1739.100$68,220.00
T21Seamus Power267 / -1739.100$68,220.00
T21Gordon Sargent267 / -1739.100$68,220.00
T21Chris Kirk267 / -1739.100$68,220.00
T26Jordan Smith268 / -1630.250$46,100.00
T26Max McGreevy268 / -1630.250$46,100.00
T26Takumi Kanaya268 / -1630.250$46,100.00
T26Max Homa268 / -1630.250$46,100.00
T26David Lipsky268 / -1630.250$46,100.00
T26Stephan Jaeger268 / -1630.250$46,100.00
T32William Mouw269 / -1520.688$33,600.00
T32Kevin Yu269 / -1520.688$33,600.00
T32Patrick Fishburn269 / -1520.688$33,600.00
T32Dylan Wu269 / -1520.688$33,600.00
T32Danny Walker269 / -1520.688$33,600.00
T32Christiaan Bezuidenhout269 / -1520.688$33,600.00
T32Kevin Roy269 / -1520.688$33,600.00
T32Kristoffer Ventura269 / -1520.688$33,600.00
T40Chad Ramey270 / -1415.000$26,100.00
T40Jackson Suber270 / -1415.000$26,100.00
T40John VanDerLaan270 / -1415.000$26,100.00
T43Harry Higgs271 / -1312.500$23,100.00
T43Emiliano Grillo271 / -1312.500$23,100.00
T45Patrick Rodgers272 / -129.250$17,640.00
T45Erik van Rooyen272 / -129.250$17,640.00
T45Brice Garnett272 / -129.250$17,640.00
T45Patton Kizzire272 / -129.250$17,640.00
T45Taylor Moore272 / -129.250$17,640.00
T45Mark Hubbard272 / -129.250$17,640.00
T45Davis Riley272 / -129.250$17,640.00
T45Sudarshan Yellamaraju272 / -129.250$17,640.00
T53Matthieu Pavon273 / -116.050$14,220.00
T53Jesper Svensson273 / -116.050$14,220.00
T53Beau Hossler273 / -116.050$14,220.00
T53Adrien Dumont de Chassart273 / -116.050$14,220.00
T53Nick Taylor273 / -116.050$14,220.00
T53Matt McCarty273 / -11n/a (top 50)$14,220.00
T59John Parry274 / -105.000$13,620.00
T59Adam Svensson274 / -105.000$13,620.00
T59Chandler Blanchet274 / -105.000$13,620.00
T62Nick Dunlap275 / -94.400$13,260.00
T62Joel Dahmen275 / -94.400$13,260.00
T62Davis Thompson275 / -94.400$13,260.00
T65Jackson Koivun276 / -83.900$12,960.00
T65Eric Cole276 / -8n/a (top 50)$12,960.00
67Zecheng Dou277 / -73.600$12,780.00
T68Brendon Todd279 / -53.200$12,540.00
T68Haotong Li279 / -53.200$12,540.00
T68Marco Penge279 / -53.200$12,540.00

Like a handful of PGA Tour members who have pegged it in the first two stops of the FedExCup Fall, placement in the FedExCup hasn’t been a concern for most of the season. Either they qualified for the Playoffs, or they were just on the outside looking in and with a trajectory that suggested safety inside the top 100 when the season comes to a close in late November. Smotherman was in the latter cohort.

The 32-year-old sat as high as 22nd following a co-runner-up finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, but he drifted to 80th when the field of 70 was determined for the Playoffs. He then opened the FedExCup Fall with a T17 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville to take the next predictable step on his trajectory. Now with the giant leap forward, he’s fully exempt as a PGA Tour member through 2028, when he’ll play in the Championship Series. He’s also exempt into the 2027 editions of The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

Smotherman is the ninth first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season. He also follows Matt McCarty and Michael Brennan as breakthrough winners of the Bank of Utah in its three-year existence. McCarty finished T53 this year, while Brennan placed T13 in his title defense.

Because Black Desert is a resort course, it’s extremely forgiving off the tee and on approach in cooperative conditions, so those who want to contend are required to take advantage. Smotherman did. He missed only six (of 56) fairways and eight (of 72) greens in regulation for the tournament. That allowed solid putting relative to the field to define the difference, but he paced the field with 32 par breakers (all birdies) to pay off the scoring opportunities.

While the champ vaulted 28 spots to 51st in the FedExCup, he’s not the only new face inside the bubble for the Aon Next 10. Both Ghim (58th) and Ben James (59th) wriggled upward from slots outside. James’ T5 is his third consecutive top-five finish and fourth in his last six starts. And because the Bank of Utah was his 10th start as a PGA Tour member, he’s now officially a rookie. Ricky Castillo (51st), Sam Stevens (62nd) and Corey Conners (63rd) comprise the trio displaced. None competed at Black Desert.

In the bigger picture, after getting bumped outside the top 100 of the FedExCup at the Biltmore Championship, Billy Horschel elbowed his way back in with a T13. He’s now 94th. After missing the cut in his home state, Tony Finau is the newest odd man out after tumbling four spots to 104th.

Golfers who finished inside the top 10 at Black Desert are exempt into the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Oct. 22-25. This is particularly valuable for Kevin Streelman (T5) after he was demoted following failure to meet terms of his medical extension at the Biltmore Championship. Amateur Kihei Akina (ninth), also can accept the spot at Port Royal Golf Course in three weeks. The sophomore at BYU is 3-for-3 on the PGA Tour this year.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
5H AGO
Qualifiers for all 2027 Signature Events, The Players and majors
Golfbet
Image for article.
3D AGO
Draws and Fades: Look for rookie James to build upon early momentum in Utah
Draws and Fades
Image for article.
5D AGO
Adam Hadwin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW