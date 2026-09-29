Bank of Utah Championship props: Good memories at Black Desert could spell good week for Billy Horschel
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Running with Rick: Three long-ball hitters who can win Bank of Utah
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The FedExCup Fall swings back into action for the second of eight events at the Bank of Utah Championship. Set against the backdrop of Greater Zion, Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, hosts the event for the third consecutive year. Michael Brennan (+1700) returns to defend his title, but young gun Jackson Koivun (+1200) is the man to beat at DraftKings Sportsbook.
DraftKings is the place to shop prop markets outside of the outright favorite. Let’s dive in!
(Editor’s Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Winners without Koivun, Brennan, Ben James, Maverick McNealy
- Ben Kohles (+4000): If his name rings a bell in this column, it is because he’s been producing all summer. The five-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, including a victory in June, has earned T29 or better in eight consecutive PGA Tour starts this summer. Kohles sat one shot off the 36-hole lead here in 2024 and made the cut in 2025. It’s time to run through the tape!
- Lucas Glover (+12500): The six-time winner played his best golf earlier this year in July. He posted tournament totals reaching 18 under (T3, John Deere Classic), followed by 14 under (T5, ISCO Championship) in back-to-back weeks. The veteran found something in Asheville, closing with a 66, his best round of the week. Hey, it’s a long shot!
Ben Kohles gets up-and-down from 132 yards for birdie on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
Top 5, including ties: Jackson Koivun (+250)
The uber-talented 21-year-old keeps moving the goalposts for punters. He needed only three professional starts to earn his first victory in Minnesota. He needed only one captain’s pick to confirm his status in an international team competition. His winning score at the 3M Open in July was 25 under, and it included a 61. The week before the Presidents Cup, he closed 63-65 for T5 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville. The young talent is a machine, and his only concern is making birdies and contending in golf tournaments.
Top 20, including ties parlay: Stephan Jaeger and Billy Horschel (+800)
The best part of DraftKings markets is the ability to pick individual golfers or combine them as parlays for extra action. Jaeger (+180 for a top 30) makes his third start at the event after he finished second alone here in 2024 and returned in 2025 and picked up a check for T11 money. After a month off, Jaeger posted four rounds of 70 or better last time out to break the rust. His 20-under total in 2024 is the third-best in event history.
Horschel (+225 for a top 30) closed the regular season with a pair of results of T15 or better from his final three starts. In 2025, Horschel made the trip to Black Desert Resort and led the field in birdies (26). He cashed T11 after posting two doubles and a quad in his first 22 holes.
Top 10, including ties, long shot: Neal Shipley (+425)
The 36- and 54-hole leader last time out in Asheville, Shipley was T3 or better after all four rounds at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. Playing in the final pairing on Sunday, the low amateur in 2024 at both the Masters and U.S. Open produced his best result on the PGA Tour, T3, and his first top-10 payday of 2026. Shipley led the field in Bogey Avoidance with only two squares on the card and posted four rounds in the 60s. Climb back on that horse, young man!
Neal Shipley holes 49-foot bunker shot for birdie on No. 11 at Biltmore Championship
First Round Leader – Eric Cole (+5200)
In this lottery-style market of 120 players, I need a lights-out putter (check) and a confident player who can make a ton of birdies (check check). Cole ranks sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting and will have his way on resort-style greens that present perfect putting speeds for the pros. The Florida man also ranks 11th in Birdie Average, another key stat. He opened with 64 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, good for a share of the first-round lead. He added another loop of 64 on Saturday. Not bad for his first time on property! He makes his tournament debut at the Bank of Utah this week.
Top 30 past champions parlay: Matt McCarty and Michael Brennan (+247)
The 2024 winner McCarty, who finished T3 in defense last year, is joined by Brennan, who won the 2025 event on his debut, as the local royalty this week. McCarty owns a 39-under aggregate score across eight rounds at Black Desert Resort, the best mark in the field. Brennan, who won the Wyndham Championship in early August and closed his 2026 season at the BMW Championship with T10, is the defending champion for the first time in his career.
Top-40 Utah parlay – Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn (+274)
I am a big believer in “home games” for these pros. Blair has made the cut in both events, earning T20 in 2025 after cashing 66th place in 2024. Fishburn has not. The third time is the charm! He missed the cut at the Biltmore Championship Asheville but posted a round of 66 on his way out the door Friday.
For those who enjoy BIGGER action, you can add Tony Finau and/or Kihei Akina to pumpkin spice it up!
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