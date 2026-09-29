Bank of Utah Championship props: Good memories at Black Desert could spell good week for Billy Horschel

The 36- and 54-hole leader last time out in Asheville, Shipley was T3 or better after all four rounds at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. Playing in the final pairing on Sunday, the low amateur in 2024 at both the Masters and U.S. Open produced his best result on the PGA Tour, T3, and his first top-10 payday of 2026. Shipley led the field in Bogey Avoidance with only two squares on the card and posted four rounds in the 60s. Climb back on that horse, young man!