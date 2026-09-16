Biltmore Championship Asheville props: Back North Carolina native J.T. Poston at The Cliffs

I am leaning on a bit of recency and regional bias. James, a graduate of the University of Virginia, opened with 62 and closed with 61 at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro in his last start. Hitting the podium in third place, he earned his second top-five payday in his last four starts (T4, Corales Puntacana Championship). Kohles, another University of Virginia graduate, is shopping for his 13th consecutive payday across the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour this summer. In his previous 12 outings, he’s cashed T29 or better 11 times and lifted the trophy at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina on the Korn Ferry Tour. Thompson completes the trio and enters the week smoldering. His last three events of the 2026 regular season included T7 at the 3M Open followed by T8 at the Rocket Classic and T14 at the Wyndham Championship. On a brand-new layout, I am backing the most recent form to produce.