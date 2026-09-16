Biltmore Championship Asheville props: Back North Carolina native J.T. Poston at The Cliffs
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J.T. Poston holes 27-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship
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The FedExCup Fall begins in the Blue Ridge Mountains in western North Carolina at the Biltmore Championship Asheville. The first of eight events to wrap up 2026 offers players ample chances to improve their final standing and earn guaranteed starts on the PGA Tour in 2027. DraftKings Sportsbook provides angles across multiple markets within each tournament to increase your chances of selecting winners outside of the event champion. Let’s dig in!
(Editor’s Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Outright winner
- J.T. Poston (+3200)
The Jack Nicklaus design may invoke memories of Old Greenwood’s mountain course at Tahoe Mountain Club, where two of the last three winners of the Barracuda Championship, 2025 winner Ryan Gerard (from Chapel Hill) and 2023 champion Akshay Bhatia (Raleigh), both have ties to North Carolina. Poston, a Western Carolina alum and Hickory, North Carolina, native, has one win this season, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village, another Jack Nicklaus design. Steady throughout the bag, Poston arrives after earning T24 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and T22 at the BMW Championship to wrap up his 2026.
Top five finish
- Jackson Koivun (+270)
I am a believer. Over the last three years, the pressure and spotlight have been directly on “the next biggest thing” in golf. He earned status on Tour through the PGA Tour University Accelerated in 2025 but waited until 2026 to make the leap to the professional ranks. Turning pro after the U.S. Open in June, he defeated Scottie Scheffler by three shots in late July to win the 3M Open for his first win on Tour in just his third start as a professional. Last week, he was selected to join the Presidents Cup team. Oh, and he’s 21. Fade him at your own risk.
Top 10 long shot (including ties)
- Kristoffer Ventura (+420)
The 31-year-old Norwegian missed the weekend in 11 of his first 13 starts of 2026 but has recovered nicely since early July. Earning a T5 at the ISCO Championship began a run of five consecutive events cashing a check, including three paydays of T15 or better, including another T5 at the Rocket Classic. During his run, he produced 14 rounds of 20 at 68 or better. His worst round during this streak is 72, three times. Let’s gamble.
Kristoffer Ventura holes 21-foot greenside shot for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
Top 20 (including ties), same game parlay
- Ben James, Ben Kohles and Davis Thompson (+540)
I am leaning on a bit of recency and regional bias. James, a graduate of the University of Virginia, opened with 62 and closed with 61 at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro in his last start. Hitting the podium in third place, he earned his second top-five payday in his last four starts (T4, Corales Puntacana Championship). Kohles, another University of Virginia graduate, is shopping for his 13th consecutive payday across the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour this summer. In his previous 12 outings, he’s cashed T29 or better 11 times and lifted the trophy at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina on the Korn Ferry Tour. Thompson completes the trio and enters the week smoldering. His last three events of the 2026 regular season included T7 at the 3M Open followed by T8 at the Rocket Classic and T14 at the Wyndham Championship. On a brand-new layout, I am backing the most recent form to produce.
Ben James's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham
Top 40 (including ties) long shot
- Tyler Watts (+148)
This time last year, he was entering his freshman season at the University of Tennessee, but he had time to make the cut at the Procore Championship on his PGA Tour debut. Playing the Sanderson Farms Championship three weeks later, he picked up his second weekend tee time in as many PGA Tour events. The 2025 Sunnehanna Amateur Champion added the 2026 Northeast Amateur to his trophy cabinet, reinforcing his class and pedigree. The No. 2-ranked amateur in the world was also a member of the 2026 Walker Cup team that was on the losing side at Lahinch on the first weekend of September. Time for a fresh restart.
Top South American
- Nico Echavarria (+186)
While Emiliano Grillo (+176) is the favorite in the six-man group, I am backing the newly minted Presidents Cup captain’s pick. Before Geoff Ogilvy made his selections, the Colombian, a three-time winner on Tour, planted the seed with a T12 result at the Wyndham Championship followed by another T12 in the first round of the FedExCup Playoffs in Memphis. The other four players in the group are truly outsiders, so I will pile on Echavarria in his quest to prove Ogilvy right.
Long shot Group C winner
- Blades Brown (+355)
Currently ranked No. 11 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with three events remaining, Brown is almost guaranteed a spot on the PGA Tour in 2027. A victory this week in North Carolina would confirm his place. Bouncing back and forth between Tours this summer, he earned paydays of T18 or better in six of eight PGA Tour events this year when he has made the cut. Unlike the other four PGA Tour members in this group who have not played competitive golf in weeks, Brown returned to action last week in Nashville (T49) and knocked off any rust that accumulated during the three-week break.
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