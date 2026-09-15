Running with Rick: Ben James jumps off page at inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville

While there are plenty of trees on the property, I wouldn’t call this a “tree-lined” golf course. Much of the foliage should be out of play for these golfers, with plenty of room to the left and right of the fairways. The magic number for a driver is 310 yards. If you can carry it that far, you will be able to clear much of the trouble that lurks on the first shot. The real unknown is how penal the Kentucky bluegrass rough will be this week. Expectations are that it will be grown to 6 inches, which could pose a problem for errant tee shots. The ability to avoid or extract your ball from the rough will be the “X-factor” this week.