THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson props: Targeting top options in 'Without Scheffler' market
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Running with Rick: Three players from three betting tiers who can win PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. If putting the saddle on the world No. 1 at odds less than +200 up the street from where he lives is not your favorite betting strategy, there are multiple prop market options at DraftKings Sportsbook to consider. Let’s dive in!
(Editor’s Note: For more betting expert picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Winner without Scottie Scheffler: Brooks Koepka (+1700) OR Mark Hubbard (+12500)
First things first. On this property in 2025, Scheffler circled 29 birdies and three eagles and posted 31-under to win by eight. Let’s just get that out of the way.
Now, the 2026 event will be played on a course that has been completely overhauled by Lanny Wadkins after Scheffler’s final putt dropped last May. Regardless of the changes, I have two plays outside of Scheffler for the week.
From tee-to-green, Koepka has resided in the top 10 for most of the 2026 season. On approach, he currently ranks third, and that will play on a brand-new, unfamiliar layout. If the nine-time winner continues to pepper GIR, putts will eventually start to fall.
Hubbard, who has never won on TOUR, went close at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic two weeks ago. The 54-hole leader by one shot over Aaron Rai, who withdrew from the event on Monday, lost by a shot to 45-year-old Brandt Snedeker. His other runner-up finish was in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2019. Only Patrick Rodgers (+6500) has had more starts on the PGA TOUR without a victory. Hubbard did not have to tackle seven days of major championship golf at Aronimink Golf Club last week and should be encouraged by his previous 72 holes.
Top 10 (including ties) Same Game Parlay – Scottie Scheffler and Ryo Hisatsune (+380)
Scheffler has cashed in the top 10 in 60 percent of his events in 2026 and 23 of his previous 30 attempts on TOUR. Got it. After missing the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the 23-year-old Japanese player rattled off 13 consecutive paydays, including four visits inside the top 10. The last time Hisatsune visited Texas, he earned T8 money at the Valero Texas Open, his last appearance in a non-Signature or major championship event. He ranks in the top 40 in Strokes Gained: Total, Off-the-Tee, and Tee-to-Green metrics. He has made the second-most birdies on TOUR and ranks 18th in Birdie-or-Better Percentage.
Top 20 (including ties) – Same Game Parlay – Blades Brown and Scottie Scheffler (+260)
Blades Brown will turn 19 during the first round of the event on Thursday. The Nashville, Tennessee, native made the jump from junior golf to the professional ranks and is attempting to earn his PGA TOUR card through Special Temporary Membership. this week would eliminate any stress, or need for that matter, for using his final two sponsor’s exemptions. Making the cut in five of six starts in 2026, he almost won the Puerto Rico Open (third), and he cashed T9 two weeks ago at ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Playing him without Scheffler would cash +225.
Top 20 (including ties) – Same Game Parlay – Austin Eckroat and Kevin Roy (+1100)
Let’s gamble. Without a Top 30 or Top 40 market this week, I am adding another Top 20 play. Eckroat, a two-time winner on TOUR, enters this week on a streak of three consecutive paydays inside the Top 20. He earned a share of 10th place at the Valero Texas Open and followed with a T6 paired with Davis Thompson at the Zurich Classic. Returning to his own ball at Myrtle Beach, he cashed T19. He signed for 70 or better in his previous 17 rounds on TOUR. He ranks 13th in SG: Approach in 2026. Roy has not missed the weekend in his eight previous events and enters the week from a career-best tying finish of solo third in South Carolina. Roy quietly ranks 34th SG: Total, highlighted by his excellent short game and ability to make birdies.
Top South African – Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+116)
Bezuidenhout enters this week with nine paydays of T39 or better in 2026, and he has not missed a cut in his last six events. Fending off the 2025 runner-up, Erik van Rooyen (+335), big-hitting big man Christo Lamprecht (+415), and Garrick Higgo (+245), who arrives with a new caddie on the bag, is the challenge. Van Rooyen missed eight consecutive cuts to start the year but owns four consecutive paydays, the best being T38 in Myrtle Beach. Higgo, who found the weekend in just 5 of 13 events in 2026, has one payday inside the top 50. Lamprecht is batting .400 (four made cuts in 10 starts), highlighted by T48 at WM Phoenix Open.
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