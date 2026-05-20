THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson props: Targeting top options in 'Without Scheffler' market

Let’s gamble. Without a Top 30 or Top 40 market this week, I am adding another Top 20 play. Eckroat, a two-time winner on TOUR, enters this week on a streak of three consecutive paydays inside the Top 20. He earned a share of 10th place at the Valero Texas Open and followed with a T6 paired with Davis Thompson at the Zurich Classic. Returning to his own ball at Myrtle Beach, he cashed T19. He signed for 70 or better in his previous 17 rounds on TOUR. He ranks 13th in SG: Approach in 2026. Roy has not missed the weekend in his eight previous events and enters the week from a career-best tying finish of solo third in South Carolina. Roy quietly ranks 34th SG: Total, highlighted by his excellent short game and ability to make birdies.