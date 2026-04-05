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Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Valero Texas Open

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Highlights | Round 4 | Valero

Highlights | Round 4 | Valero

J.J. Spaun collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.76 million with the win.

    Written by Rob Bolton

    J.J. Spaun collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.76 million with the win.

    In an event that was battered by the elements from the outset, J.J. Spaun emerged as the survivor and champion of the Valero Texas Open on Sunday.

    In posting 17-under 271, he prevailed by one stroke over a trio of challengers. For the feat, he banked 500 FedExCup points and $1,764,000 of a record prize fund of $9.8 million.

    Scroll or swipe past the table for more details on Spaun’s second title at TPC San Antonio and third PGA TOUR victory overall.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1J.J. Spaun271 / -17500.000$1,764,000.00
    T2Matt Wallace272 / -16208.333$741,533.33
    T2Michael Kim272 / -16208.333$741,533.33
    T2Robert MacIntyre272 / -16208.333$741,533.33
    T5Andrew Putnam273 / -15105.000$378,525.00
    T5Ludvig Åberg273 / -15105.000$378,525.00
    7Kevin Yu274 / -1490.000$330,750.00
    T8Chandler Phillips275 / -1382.500$296,450.00
    T8Ryo Hisatsune275 / -1382.500$296,450.00
    T10S.W. Kim277 / -1167.500$237,650.00
    T10Austin Eckroat277 / -1167.500$237,650.00
    T10Tommy Fleetwood277 / -1167.500$237,650.00
    T10Kristoffer Reitan277 / -1167.500$237,650.00
    T14Davis Thompson278 / -1051.000$159,250.00
    T14Sami Valimaki278 / -1051.000$159,250.00
    T14Eric Cole278 / -1051.000$159,250.00
    T14Andrew Novak278 / -1051.000$159,250.00
    T14John Parry278 / -1051.000$159,250.00
    T14Alex Smalley278 / -1051.000$159,250.00
    T14Sudarshan Yellamaraju278 / -1051.000$159,250.00
    T21Marco Penge279 / -937.429$95,550.00
    T21Hideki Matsuyama279 / -937.429$95,550.00
    T21S.H. Kim279 / -937.429$95,550.00
    T21Maverick McNealy279 / -937.429$95,550.00
    T21Sam Ryder279 / -937.429$95,550.00
    T21Bud Cauley279 / -937.429$95,550.00
    T21J.T. Poston279 / -937.429$95,550.00
    T28Zach Bauchou280 / -830.250$71,540.00
    T28Nick Taylor280 / -830.250$71,540.00
    T30A.J. Ewart281 / -724.333$60,025.00
    T30Doug Ghim281 / -724.333$60,025.00
    T30Alex Noren281 / -724.333$60,025.00
    T30Mac Meissner281 / -724.333$60,025.00
    T30Paul Waring281 / -724.333$60,025.00
    T30Kevin Roy281 / -724.333$60,025.00
    T36Billy Horschel282 / -619.000$48,673.33
    T36Austin Smotherman282 / -619.000$48,673.33
    T36Chris Kirk282 / -619.000$48,673.33
    T39Chad Ramey283 / -512.800$35,809.20
    T39Taylor Moore283 / -512.800$35,809.20
    T39Adam Svensson283 / -512.800$35,809.20
    T39Adam Schenk283 / -512.800$35,809.20
    T39Brandt Snedeker283 / -512.800$35,809.20
    T39Kevin Streelman283 / -512.800$35,809.20
    T39Brian Harman283 / -512.800$35,809.20
    T39Christiaan Bezuidenhout283 / -512.800$35,809.20
    T39Matt McCarty283 / -512.800$35,809.20
    T39Rico Hoey283 / -512.800$35,809.20
    T49Christo Lamprecht284 / -48.000$24,676.40
    T49Beau Hossler284 / -48.000$24,676.40
    T49Adrien Dumont de Chassart284 / -48.000$24,676.40
    T49Tony Finau284 / -48.000$24,676.40
    T49Thorbjørn Olesen284 / -48.000$24,676.40
    T54Hank Lebioda285 / -35.860$22,834.00
    T54Gordon Sargent285 / -35.860$22,834.00
    T54Vince Whaley285 / -35.860$22,834.00
    T54Steven Fisk285 / -35.860$22,834.00
    T54Bronson Burgoon285 / -3n/a (non-member)$22,834.00
    T59Erik van Rooyen286 / -25.000$22,050.00
    T59Stephan Jaeger286 / -25.000$22,050.00
    T59David Ford286 / -25.000$22,050.00
    62Takumi Kanaya287 / -14.600$21,658.00
    T63Jordan Spieth288 / E4.300$21,364.00
    T63Peter Malnati288 / E4.300$21,364.00
    T65Jeffrey Kang289 / 13.900$20,972.00
    T65Mark Hubbard289 / 13.900$20,972.00
    T67Danny Walker290 / 23.400$20,482.00
    T67Joe Highsmith290 / 23.400$20,482.00
    T67Will Zalatoris290 / 23.400$20,482.00
    70Luke Clanton291 / 33.000$20,090.00

    The production use of lightning, thunder and a menacing wind typically are reserved to set the mood for movies, not golf tournaments. Yet, the Valero Texas Open played out like a classic cliffhanger in which the hero wasn’t revealed until the final scene, er, hole. Not that we’re unfamiliar with him, though.

    Because the longest of weather delays truncated the third round on Saturday, golfers were not re-paired for the final round. So, after a third-round, 6-under 66 that he completed on Sunday on the par-72 The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, Spaun was slotted in the sixth-to-last threesome for the finale.

    Although he was a mere bogey-free 1-under at the turn, Spaun reserved his own light show for the inward side that was punctuated by an eagle at the drivable, par-4 17th hole. That was his last of five par breakers on the day en route to a 5-under 67. When Robert MacIntyre failed to birdie the par-5 18th, Spaun secured his second win on the course to go with his breakthrough victory in 2022.

    MacIntyre was the outright leader after the second and third rounds before closing with a 2-under 70. He settled for joint second with Matt Wallace (68) and Michael Kim (69).

    The Valero was the last chance for any golfer not yet exempt into the Masters to crash the field in Augusta, Georgia, but he had to win the tournament for the ticket. Because Spaun is set for tee times at Augusta National Golf Club through 2030 via his victory at the 2025 U.S. Open, the Masters field remains at 91.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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