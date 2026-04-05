Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Valero Texas Open

Although he was a mere bogey-free 1-under at the turn, Spaun reserved his own light show for the inward side that was punctuated by an eagle at the drivable, par-4 17th hole. That was his last of five par breakers on the day en route to a 5-under 67. When Robert MacIntyre failed to birdie the par-5 18th, Spaun secured his second win on the course to go with his breakthrough victory in 2022.