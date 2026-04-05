Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Valero Texas Open
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Highlights | Round 4 | Valero
J.J. Spaun collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.76 million with the win.
Written by Rob Bolton
J.J. Spaun collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.76 million with the win.
In an event that was battered by the elements from the outset, J.J. Spaun emerged as the survivor and champion of the Valero Texas Open on Sunday.
In posting 17-under 271, he prevailed by one stroke over a trio of challengers. For the feat, he banked 500 FedExCup points and $1,764,000 of a record prize fund of $9.8 million.
Scroll or swipe past the table for more details on Spaun’s second title at TPC San Antonio and third PGA TOUR victory overall.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|J.J. Spaun
|271 / -17
|500.000
|$1,764,000.00
|T2
|Matt Wallace
|272 / -16
|208.333
|$741,533.33
|T2
|Michael Kim
|272 / -16
|208.333
|$741,533.33
|T2
|Robert MacIntyre
|272 / -16
|208.333
|$741,533.33
|T5
|Andrew Putnam
|273 / -15
|105.000
|$378,525.00
|T5
|Ludvig Åberg
|273 / -15
|105.000
|$378,525.00
|7
|Kevin Yu
|274 / -14
|90.000
|$330,750.00
|T8
|Chandler Phillips
|275 / -13
|82.500
|$296,450.00
|T8
|Ryo Hisatsune
|275 / -13
|82.500
|$296,450.00
|T10
|S.W. Kim
|277 / -11
|67.500
|$237,650.00
|T10
|Austin Eckroat
|277 / -11
|67.500
|$237,650.00
|T10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|277 / -11
|67.500
|$237,650.00
|T10
|Kristoffer Reitan
|277 / -11
|67.500
|$237,650.00
|T14
|Davis Thompson
|278 / -10
|51.000
|$159,250.00
|T14
|Sami Valimaki
|278 / -10
|51.000
|$159,250.00
|T14
|Eric Cole
|278 / -10
|51.000
|$159,250.00
|T14
|Andrew Novak
|278 / -10
|51.000
|$159,250.00
|T14
|John Parry
|278 / -10
|51.000
|$159,250.00
|T14
|Alex Smalley
|278 / -10
|51.000
|$159,250.00
|T14
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|278 / -10
|51.000
|$159,250.00
|T21
|Marco Penge
|279 / -9
|37.429
|$95,550.00
|T21
|Hideki Matsuyama
|279 / -9
|37.429
|$95,550.00
|T21
|S.H. Kim
|279 / -9
|37.429
|$95,550.00
|T21
|Maverick McNealy
|279 / -9
|37.429
|$95,550.00
|T21
|Sam Ryder
|279 / -9
|37.429
|$95,550.00
|T21
|Bud Cauley
|279 / -9
|37.429
|$95,550.00
|T21
|J.T. Poston
|279 / -9
|37.429
|$95,550.00
|T28
|Zach Bauchou
|280 / -8
|30.250
|$71,540.00
|T28
|Nick Taylor
|280 / -8
|30.250
|$71,540.00
|T30
|A.J. Ewart
|281 / -7
|24.333
|$60,025.00
|T30
|Doug Ghim
|281 / -7
|24.333
|$60,025.00
|T30
|Alex Noren
|281 / -7
|24.333
|$60,025.00
|T30
|Mac Meissner
|281 / -7
|24.333
|$60,025.00
|T30
|Paul Waring
|281 / -7
|24.333
|$60,025.00
|T30
|Kevin Roy
|281 / -7
|24.333
|$60,025.00
|T36
|Billy Horschel
|282 / -6
|19.000
|$48,673.33
|T36
|Austin Smotherman
|282 / -6
|19.000
|$48,673.33
|T36
|Chris Kirk
|282 / -6
|19.000
|$48,673.33
|T39
|Chad Ramey
|283 / -5
|12.800
|$35,809.20
|T39
|Taylor Moore
|283 / -5
|12.800
|$35,809.20
|T39
|Adam Svensson
|283 / -5
|12.800
|$35,809.20
|T39
|Adam Schenk
|283 / -5
|12.800
|$35,809.20
|T39
|Brandt Snedeker
|283 / -5
|12.800
|$35,809.20
|T39
|Kevin Streelman
|283 / -5
|12.800
|$35,809.20
|T39
|Brian Harman
|283 / -5
|12.800
|$35,809.20
|T39
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|283 / -5
|12.800
|$35,809.20
|T39
|Matt McCarty
|283 / -5
|12.800
|$35,809.20
|T39
|Rico Hoey
|283 / -5
|12.800
|$35,809.20
|T49
|Christo Lamprecht
|284 / -4
|8.000
|$24,676.40
|T49
|Beau Hossler
|284 / -4
|8.000
|$24,676.40
|T49
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|284 / -4
|8.000
|$24,676.40
|T49
|Tony Finau
|284 / -4
|8.000
|$24,676.40
|T49
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|284 / -4
|8.000
|$24,676.40
|T54
|Hank Lebioda
|285 / -3
|5.860
|$22,834.00
|T54
|Gordon Sargent
|285 / -3
|5.860
|$22,834.00
|T54
|Vince Whaley
|285 / -3
|5.860
|$22,834.00
|T54
|Steven Fisk
|285 / -3
|5.860
|$22,834.00
|T54
|Bronson Burgoon
|285 / -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$22,834.00
|T59
|Erik van Rooyen
|286 / -2
|5.000
|$22,050.00
|T59
|Stephan Jaeger
|286 / -2
|5.000
|$22,050.00
|T59
|David Ford
|286 / -2
|5.000
|$22,050.00
|62
|Takumi Kanaya
|287 / -1
|4.600
|$21,658.00
|T63
|Jordan Spieth
|288 / E
|4.300
|$21,364.00
|T63
|Peter Malnati
|288 / E
|4.300
|$21,364.00
|T65
|Jeffrey Kang
|289 / 1
|3.900
|$20,972.00
|T65
|Mark Hubbard
|289 / 1
|3.900
|$20,972.00
|T67
|Danny Walker
|290 / 2
|3.400
|$20,482.00
|T67
|Joe Highsmith
|290 / 2
|3.400
|$20,482.00
|T67
|Will Zalatoris
|290 / 2
|3.400
|$20,482.00
|70
|Luke Clanton
|291 / 3
|3.000
|$20,090.00
The production use of lightning, thunder and a menacing wind typically are reserved to set the mood for movies, not golf tournaments. Yet, the Valero Texas Open played out like a classic cliffhanger in which the hero wasn’t revealed until the final scene, er, hole. Not that we’re unfamiliar with him, though.
Because the longest of weather delays truncated the third round on Saturday, golfers were not re-paired for the final round. So, after a third-round, 6-under 66 that he completed on Sunday on the par-72 The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, Spaun was slotted in the sixth-to-last threesome for the finale.
Although he was a mere bogey-free 1-under at the turn, Spaun reserved his own light show for the inward side that was punctuated by an eagle at the drivable, par-4 17th hole. That was his last of five par breakers on the day en route to a 5-under 67. When Robert MacIntyre failed to birdie the par-5 18th, Spaun secured his second win on the course to go with his breakthrough victory in 2022.
MacIntyre was the outright leader after the second and third rounds before closing with a 2-under 70. He settled for joint second with Matt Wallace (68) and Michael Kim (69).
The Valero was the last chance for any golfer not yet exempt into the Masters to crash the field in Augusta, Georgia, but he had to win the tournament for the ticket. Because Spaun is set for tee times at Augusta National Golf Club through 2030 via his victory at the 2025 U.S. Open, the Masters field remains at 91.