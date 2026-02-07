Draws and Fades: Maverick McNealy staking his claim for winner's circle at WM Phoenix Open

After opening with a 2-over 73, Scottie Scheffler has worked his way back up the leaderboard with rounds of 65 and 67. He has been one of the better players on the course over the past two days, and there is still plenty of juice left to squeeze from his game. His third-round momentum stalled after missing a 3-foot-7-inch par putt on the 12th hole. Scheffler has also struggled on the front nine this week, playing those holes exactly to field average — a rarity for him over the past few years. If he can start fast and avoid the silly mistakes, Scheffler should continue climbing the board.