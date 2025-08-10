Points and payouts: See what each player earned at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Until Rose and Spaun both concluded regulation in Memphis in 16-under 264, the narrative was driven by yet another opportunity that Tommy Fleetwood let slip away. The Brit led outright after the second and third rounds. He started quietly in Sunday’s finale before rallying with three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine where he recaptured the solo lead. However, despite possessing the additional advantage of playing in the final twosome (with Rose), sloppy play across the last three holes left him for a share of third place with Scottie Scheffler, one stroke back. It’s Fleetwood’s sixth career third-place finish in 162 starts on the PGA TOUR. He has as many runners-up.