5H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at FedEx St. Jude Championship

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Justin Rose interview after winning FedEx St. Jude

Justin Rose interview after winning FedEx St. Jude

Justin Rose collects 2,000 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with FedEx St. Jude Championship win

    Written by Rob Bolton

    A playoff within the Playoffs. That’s how the 19th annual FedExCup Playoffs got going at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday.

    After three playoff holes between Justin Rose and J.J. Spaun at TPC Southwind, it was the Englishman who prevailed with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole.

    It’s the 14th playoff in Playoffs history and Rose’s second victory in the series (he won the 2011 BMW Championship by two strokes). It’s also Rose’s 12th career PGA TOUR win and first since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. For this one, he earns $3.6 million of the $20 million in total prize money. The 2,000 FedExCup points he banks lifts him 21 spots to fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    P1Justin Rose (+10000)264 / -162000.000$3,600,000.00
    P2J.J. Spaun (+5000)264 / -161200.000$2,160,000.00
    T3Scottie Scheffler (+280)265 / -15650.000$1,160,000.00
    T3Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)265 / -15650.000$1,160,000.00
    5Cameron Young (+4000)269 / -11440.000$800,000.00
    T6Akshay Bhatia (+7000)270 / -10366.667$670,333.33
    T6Rickie Fowler (+8000)270 / -10366.667$670,333.33
    T6Andrew Novak (+10000)270 / -10366.667$670,333.33
    T9Ludvig Åberg (+3000)271 / -9280.000$501,000.00
    T9Kurt Kitayama (+6000)271 / -9280.000$501,000.00
    T9Patrick Cantlay (+3500)271 / -9280.000$501,000.00
    T9Chris Kirk (+10000)271 / -9280.000$501,000.00
    T9Ben Griffin (+4000)271 / -9280.000$501,000.00
    T14Jhonattan Vegas (+17000)272 / -8220.000$361,000.00
    T14Si Woo Kim (+9000)272 / -8220.000$361,000.00
    T14Bud Cauley (+15000)272 / -8220.000$361,000.00
    T17Hideki Matsuyama (+3200)273 / -7188.000$281,000.00
    T17Russell Henley (+3000)273 / -7188.000$281,000.00
    T17Sungjae Im (+9000)273 / -7188.000$281,000.00
    T17Jacob Bridgeman (+15000)273 / -7188.000$281,000.00
    T17Sepp Straka (+4000)273 / -7188.000$281,000.00
    T22Brian Harman (+9000)274 / -6146.000$186,166.67
    T22Aaron Rai (+3000)274 / -6146.000$186,166.67
    T22J.T. Poston (+5000)274 / -6146.000$186,166.67
    T22Harry Hall (+6500)274 / -6146.000$186,166.67
    T22Xander Schauffele (+1800)274 / -6146.000$186,166.67
    T22Collin Morikawa (+3300)274 / -6146.000$186,166.67
    T28Justin Thomas (+2500)275 / -5115.000$139,500.00
    T28Sam Burns (+4000)275 / -5115.000$139,500.00
    T28Maverick McNealy (+5000)275 / -5115.000$139,500.00
    T28Taylor Pendrith (+9000)275 / -5115.000$139,500.00
    T32Viktor Hovland (+2800)276 / -487.000$111,166.67
    T32Davis Riley (+40000)276 / -487.000$111,166.67
    T32Denny McCarthy (+7000)276 / -487.000$111,166.67
    T32Max Greyserman (+10000)276 / -487.000$111,166.67
    T32Kevin Yu (+11000)276 / -487.000$111,166.67
    T32Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200)276 / -487.000$111,166.67
    T38Nico Echavarria (+15000)277 / -362.000$84,500.00
    T38Patrick Rodgers (+22000)277 / -362.000$84,500.00
    T38Jordan Spieth (+4500)277 / -362.000$84,500.00
    T38Matti Schmid (+20000)277 / -362.000$84,500.00
    T38Robert MacIntyre (+5000)277 / -362.000$84,500.00
    T38Thomas Detry (+17000)277 / -362.000$84,500.00
    T44Ryan Gerard (+8500)278 / -243.500$64,500.00
    T44Keegan Bradley (+4500)278 / -243.500$64,500.00
    T44Nick Taylor (+9000)278 / -243.500$64,500.00
    T44Lucas Glover (+9000)278 / -243.500$64,500.00
    T48Stephan Jaeger (+25000)279 / -137.000$53,900.00
    T48Harris English (+4500)279 / -137.000$53,900.00
    T50Ryan Fox (+12000)280 / E31.000$49,300.00
    T50Emiliano Grillo (+12000)280 / E31.000$49,300.00
    T50Corey Conners (+4500)280 / E31.000$49,300.00
    T50Cam Davis (+40000)280 / E31.000$49,300.00
    T54Chris Gotterup (+4500)281 / 125.000$46,800.00
    T54Sam Stevens (+10000)281 / 125.000$46,800.00
    T56Mackenzie Hughes (+20000)282 / 222.400$45,800.00
    T56Jason Day (+7500)282 / 222.400$45,800.00
    T56Wyndham Clark (+5500)282 / 222.400$45,800.00
    T59Aldrich Potgieter (+20000)283 / 320.000$44,600.00
    T59Michael Kim (+11000)283 / 320.000$44,600.00
    T59Shane Lowry (+5500)283 / 320.000$44,600.00
    T62Erik van Rooyen (+22000)285 / 518.000$43,600.00
    T62Jake Knapp (+6500)285 / 518.000$43,600.00
    T64Tom Hoge (+40000)286 / 616.000$42,600.00
    T64Brian Campbell (+40000)286 / 616.000$42,600.00
    T64Tony Finau (+17000)286 / 616.000$42,600.00
    67Joe Highsmith (+50000)288 / 814.400$41,800.00
    T68Min Woo Lee (+12000)290 / 1013.200$41,200.00
    T68Daniel Berger (+5000)290 / 1013.200$41,200.00

    NOTE: “Points and Payouts” cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    After Rose and Spaun opened the playoff par-birdie, the hole location was moved. This plan was introduced in the playoff between Ryan Fox and Sam Burns at the RBC Canadian Open two months ago, also after two holes. Fox went on to win on the fourth hole of that playoff.


    Justin Rose birdies third playoff hole to defeat J.J. Spaun at FedEx St. Jude

    Justin Rose birdies third playoff hole to defeat J.J. Spaun at FedEx St. Jude



    Until Rose and Spaun both concluded regulation in Memphis in 16-under 264, the narrative was driven by yet another opportunity that Tommy Fleetwood let slip away. The Brit led outright after the second and third rounds. He started quietly in Sunday’s finale before rallying with three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine where he recaptured the solo lead. However, despite possessing the additional advantage of playing in the final twosome (with Rose), sloppy play across the last three holes left him for a share of third place with Scottie Scheffler, one stroke back. It’s Fleetwood’s sixth career third-place finish in 162 starts on the PGA TOUR. He has as many runners-up.

    Scheffler was +280 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel. While in the vicinity of his norm, those odds were shorter because Rory McIlroy elected not to compete, thus leaving a field of 69 at TPC Southwind. Both are scheduled to play in this week’s BMW Championship. Despite zero victories on the PGA TOUR, Fleetwood was tied for fourth-shortest at +2500.

    The 45-year-old Rose was a meaty +10000, while Spaun was +5000.

    In addition to the points and payout, Rose collects exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship, although tee times in each were foregone conclusions via other conduits in the interim. What wasn’t promised is the membership exemption as a winner that he’s locked up through 2027.

    Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (+3200) finished in a five-way share of 17th place.

    The top 50 in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude not only have qualified for the BMW Championship, but also are now exempt into all of the Signature Events next season. The top 30 at the conclusion of the BMW Championship are exempt into the TOUR Championship.

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Image for article.
    Aug 10, 2025

    Rose rallies late, beats Spaun on third playoff hole at FedEx St. Jude

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Fleetwood falters late again, misses first TOUR win at FedEx St. Jude

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 10, 2025

    Time for Fleetwood to get long-awaited TOUR trophy at FedEx St. Jude

    Draws and Fades
