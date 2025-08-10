Points and payouts: See what each player earned at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Rose interview after winning FedEx St. Jude
Justin Rose collects 2,000 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with FedEx St. Jude Championship win
Written by Rob Bolton
A playoff within the Playoffs. That’s how the 19th annual FedExCup Playoffs got going at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday.
After three playoff holes between Justin Rose and J.J. Spaun at TPC Southwind, it was the Englishman who prevailed with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
It’s the 14th playoff in Playoffs history and Rose’s second victory in the series (he won the 2011 BMW Championship by two strokes). It’s also Rose’s 12th career PGA TOUR win and first since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. For this one, he earns $3.6 million of the $20 million in total prize money. The 2,000 FedExCup points he banks lifts him 21 spots to fourth in the FedExCup standings.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Justin Rose (+10000)
|264 / -16
|2000.000
|$3,600,000.00
|P2
|J.J. Spaun (+5000)
|264 / -16
|1200.000
|$2,160,000.00
|T3
|Scottie Scheffler (+280)
|265 / -15
|650.000
|$1,160,000.00
|T3
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)
|265 / -15
|650.000
|$1,160,000.00
|5
|Cameron Young (+4000)
|269 / -11
|440.000
|$800,000.00
|T6
|Akshay Bhatia (+7000)
|270 / -10
|366.667
|$670,333.33
|T6
|Rickie Fowler (+8000)
|270 / -10
|366.667
|$670,333.33
|T6
|Andrew Novak (+10000)
|270 / -10
|366.667
|$670,333.33
|T9
|Ludvig Åberg (+3000)
|271 / -9
|280.000
|$501,000.00
|T9
|Kurt Kitayama (+6000)
|271 / -9
|280.000
|$501,000.00
|T9
|Patrick Cantlay (+3500)
|271 / -9
|280.000
|$501,000.00
|T9
|Chris Kirk (+10000)
|271 / -9
|280.000
|$501,000.00
|T9
|Ben Griffin (+4000)
|271 / -9
|280.000
|$501,000.00
|T14
|Jhonattan Vegas (+17000)
|272 / -8
|220.000
|$361,000.00
|T14
|Si Woo Kim (+9000)
|272 / -8
|220.000
|$361,000.00
|T14
|Bud Cauley (+15000)
|272 / -8
|220.000
|$361,000.00
|T17
|Hideki Matsuyama (+3200)
|273 / -7
|188.000
|$281,000.00
|T17
|Russell Henley (+3000)
|273 / -7
|188.000
|$281,000.00
|T17
|Sungjae Im (+9000)
|273 / -7
|188.000
|$281,000.00
|T17
|Jacob Bridgeman (+15000)
|273 / -7
|188.000
|$281,000.00
|T17
|Sepp Straka (+4000)
|273 / -7
|188.000
|$281,000.00
|T22
|Brian Harman (+9000)
|274 / -6
|146.000
|$186,166.67
|T22
|Aaron Rai (+3000)
|274 / -6
|146.000
|$186,166.67
|T22
|J.T. Poston (+5000)
|274 / -6
|146.000
|$186,166.67
|T22
|Harry Hall (+6500)
|274 / -6
|146.000
|$186,166.67
|T22
|Xander Schauffele (+1800)
|274 / -6
|146.000
|$186,166.67
|T22
|Collin Morikawa (+3300)
|274 / -6
|146.000
|$186,166.67
|T28
|Justin Thomas (+2500)
|275 / -5
|115.000
|$139,500.00
|T28
|Sam Burns (+4000)
|275 / -5
|115.000
|$139,500.00
|T28
|Maverick McNealy (+5000)
|275 / -5
|115.000
|$139,500.00
|T28
|Taylor Pendrith (+9000)
|275 / -5
|115.000
|$139,500.00
|T32
|Viktor Hovland (+2800)
|276 / -4
|87.000
|$111,166.67
|T32
|Davis Riley (+40000)
|276 / -4
|87.000
|$111,166.67
|T32
|Denny McCarthy (+7000)
|276 / -4
|87.000
|$111,166.67
|T32
|Max Greyserman (+10000)
|276 / -4
|87.000
|$111,166.67
|T32
|Kevin Yu (+11000)
|276 / -4
|87.000
|$111,166.67
|T32
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200)
|276 / -4
|87.000
|$111,166.67
|T38
|Nico Echavarria (+15000)
|277 / -3
|62.000
|$84,500.00
|T38
|Patrick Rodgers (+22000)
|277 / -3
|62.000
|$84,500.00
|T38
|Jordan Spieth (+4500)
|277 / -3
|62.000
|$84,500.00
|T38
|Matti Schmid (+20000)
|277 / -3
|62.000
|$84,500.00
|T38
|Robert MacIntyre (+5000)
|277 / -3
|62.000
|$84,500.00
|T38
|Thomas Detry (+17000)
|277 / -3
|62.000
|$84,500.00
|T44
|Ryan Gerard (+8500)
|278 / -2
|43.500
|$64,500.00
|T44
|Keegan Bradley (+4500)
|278 / -2
|43.500
|$64,500.00
|T44
|Nick Taylor (+9000)
|278 / -2
|43.500
|$64,500.00
|T44
|Lucas Glover (+9000)
|278 / -2
|43.500
|$64,500.00
|T48
|Stephan Jaeger (+25000)
|279 / -1
|37.000
|$53,900.00
|T48
|Harris English (+4500)
|279 / -1
|37.000
|$53,900.00
|T50
|Ryan Fox (+12000)
|280 / E
|31.000
|$49,300.00
|T50
|Emiliano Grillo (+12000)
|280 / E
|31.000
|$49,300.00
|T50
|Corey Conners (+4500)
|280 / E
|31.000
|$49,300.00
|T50
|Cam Davis (+40000)
|280 / E
|31.000
|$49,300.00
|T54
|Chris Gotterup (+4500)
|281 / 1
|25.000
|$46,800.00
|T54
|Sam Stevens (+10000)
|281 / 1
|25.000
|$46,800.00
|T56
|Mackenzie Hughes (+20000)
|282 / 2
|22.400
|$45,800.00
|T56
|Jason Day (+7500)
|282 / 2
|22.400
|$45,800.00
|T56
|Wyndham Clark (+5500)
|282 / 2
|22.400
|$45,800.00
|T59
|Aldrich Potgieter (+20000)
|283 / 3
|20.000
|$44,600.00
|T59
|Michael Kim (+11000)
|283 / 3
|20.000
|$44,600.00
|T59
|Shane Lowry (+5500)
|283 / 3
|20.000
|$44,600.00
|T62
|Erik van Rooyen (+22000)
|285 / 5
|18.000
|$43,600.00
|T62
|Jake Knapp (+6500)
|285 / 5
|18.000
|$43,600.00
|T64
|Tom Hoge (+40000)
|286 / 6
|16.000
|$42,600.00
|T64
|Brian Campbell (+40000)
|286 / 6
|16.000
|$42,600.00
|T64
|Tony Finau (+17000)
|286 / 6
|16.000
|$42,600.00
|67
|Joe Highsmith (+50000)
|288 / 8
|14.400
|$41,800.00
|T68
|Min Woo Lee (+12000)
|290 / 10
|13.200
|$41,200.00
|T68
|Daniel Berger (+5000)
|290 / 10
|13.200
|$41,200.00
NOTE: “Points and Payouts” cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
After Rose and Spaun opened the playoff par-birdie, the hole location was moved. This plan was introduced in the playoff between Ryan Fox and Sam Burns at the RBC Canadian Open two months ago, also after two holes. Fox went on to win on the fourth hole of that playoff.
Justin Rose birdies third playoff hole to defeat J.J. Spaun at FedEx St. Jude
Until Rose and Spaun both concluded regulation in Memphis in 16-under 264, the narrative was driven by yet another opportunity that Tommy Fleetwood let slip away. The Brit led outright after the second and third rounds. He started quietly in Sunday’s finale before rallying with three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine where he recaptured the solo lead. However, despite possessing the additional advantage of playing in the final twosome (with Rose), sloppy play across the last three holes left him for a share of third place with Scottie Scheffler, one stroke back. It’s Fleetwood’s sixth career third-place finish in 162 starts on the PGA TOUR. He has as many runners-up.
Scheffler was +280 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel. While in the vicinity of his norm, those odds were shorter because Rory McIlroy elected not to compete, thus leaving a field of 69 at TPC Southwind. Both are scheduled to play in this week’s BMW Championship. Despite zero victories on the PGA TOUR, Fleetwood was tied for fourth-shortest at +2500.
The 45-year-old Rose was a meaty +10000, while Spaun was +5000.
In addition to the points and payout, Rose collects exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship, although tee times in each were foregone conclusions via other conduits in the interim. What wasn’t promised is the membership exemption as a winner that he’s locked up through 2027.
Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (+3200) finished in a five-way share of 17th place.
The top 50 in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude not only have qualified for the BMW Championship, but also are now exempt into all of the Signature Events next season. The top 30 at the conclusion of the BMW Championship are exempt into the TOUR Championship.
