Points and payouts: Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin each earn $1.3M, 400 FedExCup points at Zurich Classic

    Written by Rob Bolton

    With the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival underway, it was fitting that some improvisation was required to determine the winner of the annual Zurich Classic of New Orleans. In both cases, you never know who’s going to deliver a memorable moment over the changes.

    It was Ben Griffin who commanded the stage with a birdie conversion from just inside 35 feet and off the green at the par-3 17th hole on Sunday at TPC Louisiana. It proved to be the difference for his win with Andrew Novak en route to the duo’s one-stroke victory at 28-under 260.


    It’s the first PGA TOUR victory for both Griffin and Novak, and given that No. 17 was the hardest hole on the course for the tournament, jazz aficionados especially can appreciate the giant steps that the winners have taken.

    Griffin and Novak each are awarded 400 FedExCup points and $1,329,400. They’re also now officially exempt into the PGA Championship in three weeks, as well as all three remaining Signature Events. Spots in the 2026 editions of The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship also are secure.

    Given that winning duo was just +2200 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel – tied for sixth-shortest among 80 partnerships in the PGA TOUR’s only official team competition – it wasn’t a surprise that it staked a three-shot lead after Saturday’s better-ball format. Navigating alternate shot in the finale proved much more challenging relative to the field as Griffin and Novak’s 1-under 71 equaled the highest of all Sunday scores among the 11 teams that finished inside the top 10.

    Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard survived a gnarly finishing hole for a birdie-4 and solo second. The identical twins from Denmark were +2500 to win.

    Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III (+9000) checked up alone in third another stroke back.

    Elsewhere ...

    Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry not only joined forces as the defending champion but they also served as the tournament favorite at just +360, easily the shortest in the field. They settled at T12.

    The second-shortest squad consisting of Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama (+1400) missed the cut by two shots.

    Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo (+15000) opened with a tournament-record 58 in better ball. They also held the lead the midpoint before drifting to a T8.

    And the only previous winning team that yielded breakthrough champions, Davis Riley and Nick Hardy in 2023, finish T32 this time. That tandem was +6500 to repeat history.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    1Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin (+2200)260/ -28400.000 (each)
    2Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard (+2500)261/ -27162.500
    3Jake Knapp/Frankie Capan III (+9000)262/ -26105.000
    T4David Lipsky/Dylan Wu (+17000)263/ -2572.750
    Taylor Dickson/Trace Crowe (+40000)263/ -2572.750
    Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen (+4000)263/ -2572.750
    Luke List/Henrik Norlander (+10000)263/ -2572.750
    T8Chad Ramey/Justin Lower (+8000)264/ -2452.000
    Isaiah Salinda/Kevin Velo (+15000)264/ -2452.000
    T10Jacob Bridgeman/Chandler Phillips (+5500)265/ -2344.000
    Hayden Buckley/Braden Thornberry (+40000)265/ -2344.000
    T12Matteo Manassero/Cristobal Del Solar (+22000)266/ -2230.292
    Chris Gotterup/Quade Cummins (+7500)266/ -2230.292
    Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin (+3500)266/ -2230.292
    Ryan Gerard/Danny Walker (+5500)266/ -2230.292
    Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett (+3500)266/ -2230.292
    Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (+360)266/ -2230.292
    T18J.T. Poston/Keith Mitchell (+1600)267/ -2115.542
    Ricky Castillo/William Mouw (+10000)267/ -2115.542
    Nate Lashley/Hayden Springer (+9000)267/ -2115.542
    Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala (+2200)267/ -2115.542
    Trey Mullinax/Robby Shelton (+15000)267/ -2115.542
    Ryo Hisatsune/Takumi Kanaya (+7000)267/ -2115.542
    T24Steven Fisk/Tim Widing (+15000)268/ -209.250
    Sam Stevens/Max McGreevy (+5500)268/ -209.250
    T26David Skinns/Ben Taylor (+50000)269/ -197.250 | n/a (non-member)
    Vince Whaley/Anders Albertson (+25000)269/ -197.250
    T28Paul Peterson/Thomas Rosenmueller (+30000)270/ -185.500
    Kevin Tway/Bud Cauley (+9000)270/ -185.500
    Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman (+3000)270/ -185.500
    31Kris Ventura/Antoine Rozner (+12000)271/ -174.700
    T32Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre (+1800)272/ -163.900
    Davis Riley/Nick Hardy (+6500)272/ -163.900
    Cam Davis/Adam Svensson (+6000)272/ -163.900
    35Brandt Snedeker/Chez Reavie (+40000)273/ -153.100
    36Kevin Chappell/Tom Hoge (+5500)274/ -142.850

