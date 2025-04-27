Points and payouts: Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin each earn $1.3M, 400 FedExCup points at Zurich Classic

Given that winning duo was just +2200 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel – tied for sixth-shortest among 80 partnerships in the PGA TOUR’s only official team competition – it wasn’t a surprise that it staked a three-shot lead after Saturday’s better-ball format. Navigating alternate shot in the finale proved much more challenging relative to the field as Griffin and Novak’s 1-under 71 equaled the highest of all Sunday scores among the 11 teams that finished inside the top 10.