What is Problem Gambling Awareness Month?

Inability to stop or cut back : When someone has attempted to stop or reduce their betting but finds themselves unable to do so. There may also be feelings of restlessness or irritability when attempting to cut back.

Increased frequency or amount of bets : If an individual begins to bet more frequently or increases the amount of money they are risking, often to reach the level of excitement or interest that they previously experienced with lower amounts or fewer bets.

Borrowing money : A person may attempt to borrow money from others to fund their betting activities.

Neglecting other responsibilities : Someone having difficulty controlling their betting may neglect important responsibilities including work, school or family obligations.

Preoccupation with betting : Constantly thinking and/or talking about betting can be a sign that it has become compulsive and crossed the line into an unhealthy behavior that needs to be addressed.

Chasing losses : Betting more in hopes of recouping previous losses is a worrying indicator commonly seen by Birches Health counselors in individuals struggling with gambling addiction.

Hiding or lying about betting activity : Someone may feel the need to lie about or hide their gambling from others, at times due to feelings of shame or embarrassment.