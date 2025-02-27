What is Problem Gambling Awareness Month?
2 Min Read
Written by Birches Health
Editor’s note: Birches Health is a leading national provider of Responsible Gaming resources and Problem Gambling treatment, offering specialized care from the comfort of home, covered by insurance.
March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM), an annual campaign that aims to shine a nationwide spotlight on the potential negative effects of gambling and sports betting. The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) established Problem Gambling Awareness Month in 2003 to increase public awareness about problem gambling while promoting prevention, treatment and recovery services.
The 22nd edition of PGAM in March 2025 features a new theme, "Seeking Understanding," which centers around the idea that problem gambling is a serious but often misunderstood mental health condition. The goal is to create a deeper understanding of the issue while encouraging empathy, reducing the traditional barriers to treatment and providing support to individuals impacted.
Over the past two decades, Problem Gambling Awareness Month has grown into a major movement involving state organizations, healthcare providers and industry stakeholders, including the PGA TOUR. Together, they encourage communities and groups across the U.S. to participate in awareness-building events, screenings and educational efforts.
This year’s marquee event of PGAM is “Gambling Disorder Screening Day” on March 11, 2025. The primary aim that day is to provide healthcare professionals with the proper resources to effectively screen people for gambling addiction. To help make screening for gambling disorder easier and more effective, NCPG partnered with the Cambridge Health Alliance Division on Addiction, which has developed a free screening toolkit.
PGA TOUR’s PGAM efforts
In collaboration with NCPG, the PGA TOUR has also launched new initiatives for Problem Gambling Awareness Month, including a new cross-platform marketing campaign that highlights important reminders:
- In betting, there’s no such thing as a guarantee.
- If betting reaches a point where it’s no longer a fun recreational activity, know that support is available via call or text.
- 1-800-GAMBLER offers a free and confidential hotline, available 24/7/365.
Problem Gambling warning signs
It’s important to always be aware of the most common warning signs of a gambling problem, so you can keep an eye out for them in yourself, a friend or family member. Problem Gambling Awareness Month is an appropriate time for a refresher on these indicators of a potential issue.
- Inability to stop or cut back: When someone has attempted to stop or reduce their betting but finds themselves unable to do so. There may also be feelings of restlessness or irritability when attempting to cut back.
- Increased frequency or amount of bets: If an individual begins to bet more frequently or increases the amount of money they are risking, often to reach the level of excitement or interest that they previously experienced with lower amounts or fewer bets.
- Borrowing money: A person may attempt to borrow money from others to fund their betting activities.
- Neglecting other responsibilities: Someone having difficulty controlling their betting may neglect important responsibilities including work, school or family obligations.
- Preoccupation with betting: Constantly thinking and/or talking about betting can be a sign that it has become compulsive and crossed the line into an unhealthy behavior that needs to be addressed.
- Chasing losses: Betting more in hopes of recouping previous losses is a worrying indicator commonly seen by Birches Health counselors in individuals struggling with gambling addiction.
- Hiding or lying about betting activity: Someone may feel the need to lie about or hide their gambling from others, at times due to feelings of shame or embarrassment.
- Financial or legal troubles that are connected to one’s betting behaviors.
Problem Gambling support and resources
If you are seeing some of the signs above in yourself or another person, it may be worth exploring some of the support options and resources available.
You can call or text the 1-800-GAMBLER hotline, which is operated by the NCPG. The National Problem Gambling Helpline is free and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
If you are interested in virtual support or care from the comfort of home, Birches Health offers online treatment with a nationwide team of counselors specially trained to help individuals dealing with problem gambling and related behavioral health challenges. To speak with a Birches Health care specialist, you can call 833-0483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com. You can also refer someone else confidentially by clicking here.