Points and payouts: Rory McIlroy earns $4.5M, 750 FedExCup points at THE PLAYERS Championship

Although he had a pair of podium finishes this season upon arrival, Spaun was +11000 to win, but it made sense in the context of his history at TPC Sawgrass. Prior to this appearance, he had cashed just once in five tries (T64, 2024) and hadn’t broken 70 in all 11 rounds. This time, he opened with 66 to co-lead, backed it up with a 68 and then sat alone atop the leaderboard entering the finale with a third-round 70. With this third top-three finish on the season, he’s now fifth in the FedExCup standings and his bank account will reflect a deposit of $2.725 million for the runner-up finish.