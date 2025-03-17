Points and payouts: Rory McIlroy earns $4.5M, 750 FedExCup points at THE PLAYERS Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
Anything worth having is worth the wait. And oh, boy, a title as THE PLAYERS champion is worth it. Just ask Rory McIlroy.
It required a three-hole aggregate playoff on a windy and cool Monday morning at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass for the native of Northern Ireland to capture victory at THE PLAYERS Championship over J.J. Spaun, and on St. Patrick’s Day no less. It’s McIlroy’s second to go with the 2019 edition.
Using the par-5 16th, par-3 17th and par-4 18th holes in overtime, McIlroy went birdie-bogey-bogey for 1-over 13. Spaun opened with par and then triple-bogeyed 17, where his tee ball sailed the green despite the headwind and landed in the lake. (It was the only time that he found water all week.) He was eliminated when McIlroy poured in his putt at the last.
To say that McIlroy is off and running in 2025 would be to underreport it. He’s now won twice in four starts (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and assumed the lead in the FedExCup when 750 points were added to his season total for his second. The win at TPC Sawgrass also yields $4.5 million of the $25-million purse.
At +1100, McIlroy was second-shortest to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel. He’s already exempt into every tournament in which he wants to play, and his PGA TOUR membership exemption was already extended through his age-41 season of 2030, so beyond the points and payout, he’ll have to be satisfied merely with the trophy signifying his 28th victory on the circuit.
Rory McIlroy’s interview after winning in a playoff at THE PLAYERS
Although he had a pair of podium finishes this season upon arrival, Spaun was +11000 to win, but it made sense in the context of his history at TPC Sawgrass. Prior to this appearance, he had cashed just once in five tries (T64, 2024) and hadn’t broken 70 in all 11 rounds. This time, he opened with 66 to co-lead, backed it up with a 68 and then sat alone atop the leaderboard entering the finale with a third-round 70. With this third top-three finish on the season, he’s now fifth in the FedExCup standings and his bank account will reflect a deposit of $2.725 million for the runner-up finish.
Third place was split three ways between Akshay Bhatia (+11000), Lucas Glover (+15000) and Tom Hoge (+30000). Each collects 325 FedExCup points and $1.325 million.
Tournament favorite and two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler (+400) settled as one of 10 to share 20th place.
Elsewhere...
Bud Cauley (+35000) and Danny Walker (+100000), who were the third- and second-to-last golfers to gain entry into the field with the pre-tournament withdrawals of Lee Hodges (rib injury) and Jason Day (illness), respectively, capitalized on the unexpected fortune to finish in a tie for sixth place worth 250 FedExCup points and $843,750 apiece.
As the last automatic qualifier in the field for winning the Puerto Rico Open, Karl Vilips (+20000) missed the cut by seven strokes.
After opening with 6-over 78, Justin Thomas (+2200) equaled the course record with a 10-under 62 in the second round, but he placed T38 after a pair of 1-over 73s.
When the first round was completed on Friday morning, Camilo Villegas was in charge of an early subtext as one of the three co-leaders because he was one of the dozen golfers in the field with pre-tournament odds to win of a field-long +100000, but he faded to T54.
NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|Position
|Golfer (odds to win)
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|P1
|Rory McIlroy (+1100)
|276 / -12
|750.000
|$4,500,000.00
|P2
|J.J. Spaun (+11000)
|276 / -12
|500.000
|$2,725,000.00
|T3
|Tom Hoge (+30000)
|278 / -10
|325.000
|$1,325,000.00
|T3
|Akshay Bhatia (+11000)
|278 / -10
|325.000
|$1,325,000.00
|T3
|Lucas Glover (+15000)
|278 / -10
|325.000
|$1,325,000.00
|T6
|Danny Walker (+100000)
|279 / -9
|250.000
|$843,750.00
|T6
|Corey Conners (+6000)
|279 / -9
|250.000
|$843,750.00
|T6
|Bud Cauley (+35000)
|279 / -9
|250.000
|$843,750.00
|9
|Robert MacIntyre (+7500)
|280 / -8
|200.000
|$731,250.00
|T10
|Collin Morikawa (+1400)
|281 / -7
|165.000
|$656,250.00
|T10
|Davis Thompson (+12000)
|281 / -7
|165.000
|$656,250.00
|T12
|Jake Knapp (+17000)
|282 / -6
|125.000
|$556,250.00
|T12
|Patrick Cantlay (+4000)
|282 / -6
|125.000
|$556,250.00
|T14
|Aaron Rai (+7000)
|283 / -5
|82.500
|$418,750.00
|T14
|Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)
|283 / -5
|82.500
|$418,750.00
|T14
|Denny McCarthy (+9000)
|283 / -5
|82.500
|$418,750.00
|T14
|Sam Ryder (+40000)
|283 / -5
|82.500
|$418,750.00
|T14
|Sepp Straka (+4500)
|283 / -5
|82.500
|$418,750.00
|T14
|Alex Smalley (+17000)
|283 / -5
|82.500
|$418,750.00
|T20
|Keegan Bradley (+5500)
|284 / -4
|48.300
|$240,250.00
|T20
|Ryan Fox (+40000)
|284 / -4
|48.300
|$240,250.00
|T20
|Joe Highsmith (+17000)
|284 / -4
|48.300
|$240,250.00
|T20
|Matt McCarty (+50000)
|284 / -4
|48.300
|$240,250.00
|T20
|Daniel Berger (+6000)
|284 / -4
|48.300
|$240,250.00
|T20
|Shane Lowry (+4500)
|284 / -4
|48.300
|$240,250.00
|T20
|Scottie Scheffler (+400)
|284 / -4
|48.300
|$240,250.00
|T20
|Min Woo Lee (+10000)
|284 / -4
|48.300
|$240,250.00
|T20
|Max McGreevy (+25000)
|284 / -4
|48.300
|$240,250.00
|T20
|Stephan Jaeger (+22000)
|284 / -4
|48.300
|$240,250.00
|T30
|Harris English (+20000)
|285 / -3
|35.000
|$163,750.00
|T30
|Will Zalatoris (+7500)
|285 / -3
|35.000
|$163,750.00
|T30
|Russell Henley (+4000)
|285 / -3
|35.000
|$163,750.00
|T33
|Justin Thomas (+2200)
|286 / -2
|27.600
|$136,250.00
|T33
|Taylor Moore (+17000)
|286 / -2
|27.600
|$136,250.00
|T33
|J.T. Poston (+12000)
|286 / -2
|27.600
|$136,250.00
|T33
|Rico Hoey (+35000)
|286 / -2
|27.600
|$136,250.00
|T33
|Kurt Kitayama (+17000)
|286 / -2
|27.600
|$136,250.00
|T38
|Davis Riley (+60000)
|287 / -1
|22.500
|$111,250.00
|T38
|Justin Lower (+50000)
|287 / -1
|22.500
|$111,250.00
|T38
|Taylor Pendrith (+11000)
|287 / -1
|22.500
|$111,250.00
|T38
|Si Woo Kim (+6500)
|287 / -1
|22.500
|$111,250.00
|T42
|Jesper Svensson (+40000)
|288 / E
|17.625
|$81,687.50
|T42
|Mac Meissner (+60000)
|288 / E
|17.625
|$81,687.50
|T42
|Matt Kuchar (+27000)
|288 / E
|17.625
|$81,687.50
|T42
|Billy Horschel (+17000)
|288 / E
|17.625
|$81,687.50
|T42
|Tom Kim (+9000)
|288 / E
|17.625
|$81,687.50
|T42
|Hayden Springer (+75000)
|288 / E
|17.625
|$81,687.50
|T42
|Chris Kirk (+27000)
|288 / E
|17.625
|$81,687.50
|T42
|Ryan Gerard (+27000)
|288 / E
|17.625
|$81,687.50
|T50
|Jacob Bridgeman (+22000)
|289 / 1
|13.875
|$63,500.00
|T50
|Beau Hossler (+27000)
|289 / 1
|13.875
|$63,500.00
|T52
|Sahith Theegala (+12000)
|290 / 2
|12.750
|$60,750.00
|T52
|Byeong Hun An (+15000)
|290 / 2
|12.750
|$60,750.00
|T54
|Joel Dahmen (+20000)
|291 / 3
|11.000
|$58,250.00
|T54
|Camilo Villegas (+100000)
|291 / 3
|11.000
|$58,250.00
|T54
|Matthieu Pavon (+75000)
|291 / 3
|11.000
|$58,250.00
|T54
|Carson Young (+40000)
|291 / 3
|11.000
|$58,250.00
|T54
|Charley Hoffman (+35000)
|291 / 3
|11.000
|$58,250.00
|59
|Jordan Spieth (+6500)
|292 / 4
|9.500
|$56,750.00
|60
|Jhonattan Vegas (+30000)
|293 / 5
|9.000
|$56,250.00
|T61
|Austin Eckroat (+20000)
|294 / 6
|7.875
|$54,500.00
|T61
|Will Chandler (+100000)
|294 / 6
|7.875
|$54,500.00
|T61
|Chandler Phillips (+75000)
|294 / 6
|7.875
|$54,500.00
|T61
|Sungjae Im (+6000)
|294 / 6
|7.875
|$54,500.00
|T61
|Trey Mullinax (+100000)
|294 / 6
|7.875
|$54,500.00
|T61
|Cameron Young (+20000)
|294 / 6
|7.875
|$54,500.00
|67
|Emiliano Grillo (+75000)
|295 / 7
|7.000
|$52,750.00
|68
|Isaiah Salinda (+35000)
|296 / 8
|6.750
|$52,250.00
|T69
|C.T. Pan (+40000)
|297 / 9
|6.375
|$51,500.00
|T69
|Sami Välimäki (+100000)
|297 / 9
|6.375
|$51,500.00
|71
|Rickie Fowler (+11000)
|300 / 12
|6.000
|$50,750.00
|72
|Xander Schauffele (+2200)
|301 / 13
|5.750
|$50,250.00
